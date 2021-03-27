Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia acquired veteran goaltender Josh Graziano just ahead of the North American Hockey League’s roster-freeze deadline on Feb. 10.
The ‘Hawks made a flurry of moves on that day. Graziano, picked up for “assets,” turned out to be the NAHL’s version of a blockbuster deadline addition.
“I’m a veteran guy. It’s not my first rodeo in Junior hockey,” Graziano said after stopping 22 shots in a 3-0 shutout over the New Jersey Titans on Saturday night.
“So, I knew what to expect coming in. I’ve got to give the guys here a lot of credit. They’re a tight-knit group and they welcomed me with open arms. I couldn’t be happier to be here.”
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound netminder from Buffalo won both games in net at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial this weekend, as the NAHL East Division-leading Tomahawks swept a pair against the Titans.
Graziano, 7-0-1 since joining the Johnstown lineup, forms an effective goaltending tandem with standout Sam Evola, who is 15-4-2.
“Truthfully, it feels like he’s been here since Day 1,” Letizia said of the player he calls “Graz.”
“He’s a veteran. He knows what he’s doing. He knows how to lead a team.”
Graziano has a 1.85 goals against average and .923 save percentage since donning a Tomahawks uniform.
He began this season with the NAHL’s New Mexico Ice Wolves after his collegiate team, Union College, didn’t play this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ice Wolves struggled and Graziano was 1-3-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .930 save percentage.
He played three previous NAHL seasons with New Mexico (2019-20), Jamestown (2018-19) and Coulee Region (2017-18).
“I was playing in New Mexico. I was there the year prior as well,” Graziano said. “I had the conversation with my coach down there that around the trade deadline if we weren’t in a playoff position he was going to look and try to find me a team that was looking to make a run.
“I had spoken to Mike (Letizia) previously and had a relationship already,” the goalie said. “I knew what a great organization Johnstown was. When the trade came around, it was a no-brainer for everybody.”
Letizia had a hunch Graziano was ready to produce a big weekend.
“His week of practice was really good,” Letizia said. “He was bought in. He was leading. He was making sure guys were doing the right things at the net. It’s not surprising he had the weekend he did.”
Neither team scored in the first period on Saturday, as New Jersey goaltender Christian Stoever (24 saves) and Graziano each were strong in net.
Tomahawks defenseman Max Smolinski, the son of former Pittsburgh Penguin Bryan Smolinski, sent the puck towards the net, where Jay Ahearn tipped it past Stoever for his 21st goal.
“Heck of a pass by Smolinski down to Hearnsy,” Letizia said. “He tipped it in. We stayed with it. I thought we really bought in, in the third and created our opportunities.”
Johnstown pushed the margin to two goals as Will Margel had a Titans turnover land perfectly on his stick in the slot. He buried a shot for his 17th goal.
“That line of Margs (Will Margel), Big Will (Persson) and Johnny (Gelatt), was doing the right things,” Letizia said. “They were reloading over the top. They were hunting pucks down and forced a turnover.
“You get a puck that turns over to Margel and you like your chances in that area.”
Max Neill set the final with an empty-net, short-handed goal at 18:34.
The Tomahawks closed a seven-game homestand at 6-1-0. Johnstown next visits the second-place Maine Nordiques on Friday and Saturday.
