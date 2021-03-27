Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers late...windy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.