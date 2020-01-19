Carson Grainer scored midway through the overtime period on Saturday night to lift the Johnstown Tomahawks to a 4-3 victory over the Maryland Black Bears, but that wasn’t the end of the drama in what is becoming an increasingly bitter rivalry.
While the Tomahawks were celebrating their victory at center ice, Black Bears forward Cameron Recchi appeared to be trying to go after the Johnstown coaching staff. His Maryland teammates held back Recchi, who is the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Recchi.
An 18-year-old right wing, Cameron Recchi hit Tomahawks captain Chris Trouba from behind on Nov. 23, fracturing a vertebra in Trouba’s neck. Recchi had 12 penalty minutes on Saturday night, including a 10-minute misconduct, and 2 penalty minutes on Friday night, when defenseman Liam Whitehouse attempted to fight him in the Tomahawks’ 3-2 victory.
Recchi did not fight and Whitehouse was assessed a game misconduct penalty in that game.
Recchi’s reaction was much different after Saturday night’s game, as his teammates held him back and tried to force him off the ice as he lunged at the Tomahawks bench.
“I don’t really understand the nonsense that always carries around when we play this team,” coach Mike Letizia said.
“There’s something there, but as you see, we’re a team. We’re tight and everybody’s just looking out for each other, no matter what the circumstances are. Ultimately, for us, the most important thing is we got two wins this weekend.”
Grainer made sure of that, as he shot immediately after Max Kouznetsov’s faceoff win to beat Maryland goalie Andrew Takacs.
“It was kind of not planned like that,” Grainer said. “It just kind of happened. It was a little instinctual. All that matters is it went in the net, and we won the game and got a sweep.”
The Tomahawks couldn’t have gotten to that point without a save 30 seconds earlier by goalie David Tomeo, as the Johnstown netminder stopped Luke Mountain on a breakaway.
“We needed that,” Letizia said. “Obviously, that was huge. A couple breakdowns there led to some chances, and David stood tall and made a great save. He did a nice job tonight.”
Tomeo made 22 saves in the victory, which was his second of the weekend against one of his former teams. Takacs stopped 31 shots in the loss.
Reid Leibold helped the Black Bears salvage a point on the weekend, as he scored a power-play goal at the 6:34 mark of the third period off assists from Brayden Stannard and Hampus Rydqvist.
The Tomahawks scored two goals a minute apart in the second period to take the lead. Takacs stopped Kouznetsov’s initial shot, but it took the Maryland goalie out of net, and Christian Gorscak got the puck to Reed Stark, who tapped it in at the 11:17 mark to tie the game at 2.
Sixty seconds later, Drew Murphy put the Tomahawks ahead. The right winger started the play with a nice defensive effort, as he deflected an attempted breakout pass. It eventually came back to him thanks to some nice passing from Pavel Kharin and Carson Gallagher, and Murphy found the open net to Takacs’ left.
Cameron Recchi had given the Black Bears a 2-1 lead at the 3:12 mark of the second period. Tomeo stopped shots by Jackson Sterrett and Stannard, but Recchi was able to pounce on the second rebound and put it in the open net.
Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coaches Mark Recchi, who has won three Stanley Cups as a player and two as a coach, and Sergei Gonchar, who played on the Penguins 2009 Cup-winning squad and has been an assistant on their two most recent Cup teams, reportedly attended the game. Gonchar’s nephew Mikhail is an 18-year-old defenseman for the Black Bears.
The Black Bears took a 1-0 lead on Garrett Szydlowksi’s one-timer from the slot 4:36 into the game, but the Tomahawks needed just 7 seconds to answer, as Tristan Poissant grabbed a turnover in the offensive zone and beat Takacs.
Filip Jakobsson and Mikhail Gonchar had assisted on Szydlowski’s goal.
