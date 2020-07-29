Barb Graham recorded a hole-in-one Wednesday on hole No. 7 at Oakbrook Golf Club in Stoystown.
The shot was witnessed by El Warshel.
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 2:19 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
William W. "Chappy", Graveside Service 11 a.m. Dunmyer Lutheran Cemetery
Catherine E., 89, Windber (Simple Alternatives, Inc., Windber)
Karen A., 70, Johnstown (Simple Alternatives Inc.)
Agnes G., 11 a.m., St. Michael Catholic Church, 751 Locust Street, St. Michael. Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.