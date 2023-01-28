LORETTO, Pa. – There are no history majors on the St. Francis University women’s basketball team, and it looked like the Red Flash were about to relive an excruciating experience from earlier this season.
That is, until Filippa Goula rose to the occasion.
After visiting Central Connecticut State erased a 19-point second-half deficit, the 5-foot-6 Goula skied in the paint for an offensive rebound and then calmly swished the go-ahead 3-pointer with about a minute to go to lift the Red Flash to a 63-57 victory on Saturday night at DeGol Arena.
“I’m proud of our entire team for sticking together, for following the game plan and for doing the little things,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said.
The last time the teams faced off this season, St. Francis had an 11-point lead slip through its fingers in the third quarter of an eventual 64-60 defeat.
“Everyone had that in the back of their mind," Red Flash senior post Sam Miller said. "This was kind of a redemption game for us. Everyone had that chip on their shoulder.”
Miller recorded the first double-double of her career with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Adison Novosel went 4-for-4 from beyond the arc for a career-high 12 points for St. Francis.
“The whole season (I’ve been waiting for a shooting performance like this). I knew it was coming," Novosel said. "I knew I had to keep shooting because that’s my role and it finally paid off. Last game with them, our turnovers and composure got us at the end. Today, we had a moment there that was a little scary, but, for the most part, we stayed together.”
Aaliyah Moore added nine points, while Ward and Samaya Turner each netted seven as St. Francis moved into a tie with Merrimack for fifth place in the Northeast Conference at 3-5.
Goula’s game-winning shot put her in double figures with 10 points to go along with five assists and seven rebounds.
“I was confident," Goula said. "When I took the step and saw the screen that she went under, I knew that was my shot and I had to take it.”
Despite all that went right for St. Francis, it looked like the Blue Devils might leave them heartbroken again when an 11-0 run starting with Belle Lanpher’s layup with 5:58 left that knotted the contest at 55-all on Lara Rohkoni’s foul shot at the 1:57 mark.
Goula, though, rebounded Moore’s mid-range miss and got the ball on the top of the key with 1:09 left, when the point guard from the Greece national team coolly swished a shot from the top of the key as if it was a practice jumper.
“I was focused since we started and I didn’t lose it even though they started coming at us,” Goula said. “We needed to win. We wanted to win, so we had to activate, no matter what. We had to do it.”
Layla Laws made a foul shot with 26 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.
St. Francis led by 19 when it scored the first five points of the second half on Destini Ward’s driving layup and a Novosel 3-pointer after Goula tracked down a loose ball and fired it to her just 36 seconds into the third quarter.
The Blue Devils (5-14, 2-6 NEC) managed to whittle the difference down to 47-37 after three quarters, however.
Much like the earlier meeting in New Britain, St. Francis controlled the first half, this time taking a 34-20 lead to the locker room, outrebounding the Blue Devils 26-11, getting 16 points in the paint and 10 off the bench. Novosel made all three of her 3-pointers for a team-high nine points, while Miller collected six points and nine boards.
Moore and Laws scored five points apiece.
Seven different Red Flash players scored in the first quarter and Miller had four points and seven rebounds as St. Francis broke out to an 18-7 lead.
The game opened with Miller blocking a shot, rebounding it, then running the floor to accept a Goula pass right under the hoop for a layup.
Central Connecticut State had a 5-4 lead when Turner found Goula in the corner for 3 at the 4:20 mark, sparking a 14-2 Red Flash run to end the frame. Turner followed that with a spinning scoop shot for a three-point play, before Miller cleaned up a Goula miss and scored.
Novosel added the first of her treys in transition to complete the spurt.
“This is huge for us," Novosel said. "The close games have been one of the hardest things for us to pull out at the end. The fact that we were able to do it is a great feeling. I feel like the momentum’s going to pick up. We’ve got two more home games next week. It’s a great opportunity.”
