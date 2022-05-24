HARRISBURG, Pa. – Altoona overcame a four-run deficit after two innings with six unanswered runs and got a stellar relief outing from Noe Toribio in a 6-4 victory over Harrisburg on Tuesday night at FNB Field.
After Harrisburg hit a pair of two-run homers across the first two innings of the game, Altoona rallied for the victory on an overcast evening in the capital of the commonwealth.
Tucupita Marcano picked up the second of his three hits with an RBI single in the fourth inning to make it a 4-1 game and set the table for Altoona’s four-run fifth inning that would power them to victory.
Working against Luis Reyes, Altoona picked up back-to-back hits from Lolo Sanchez and Aaron Shackelford to start the inning. After Andres Alvarez brought home Sanchez with a groundout to make it 4-2, the Curve put a second runner on base with a walk from Blake Sabol. Making his Double-A debut, Altoona center fielder Matt Gorski smashed a 1-1 offering from Reyes that cleared the seating in left field for a three-run home run to take a 5-4 lead for Altoona. With his 18th home run of the season combined between Greensboro and Altoona, Gorski leads all minor league players in homers on the season. The Curve added another run on a throwing error by Harrisburg in the seventh inning to take a 6-4 advantage.
The two-run lead was all the support that Altoona’s Noe Toribio would need in relief. Toribio retired seven straight batters in his piggy-back outing on Omar Cruz before finally allowing a baserunner in the seventh inning. Toribio kept on rolling with back-to-back strikeouts to finish the seventh and worked around two singles in the eighth with two more strikeouts to keep the game at 6-4.
Toribio then returned to the mound in the ninth inning and matched his career high with his eighth strikeout to begin the frame. After an infield single by Jackson Cluff, Toribio got a pair of groundball outs to finish five scoreless innings to earn the victory.
Marcano led a nine-hit effort by the Curve offense with three hits. Gorski added a ninth-inning single for his ninth multi-hit game of the season.
Altoona continues its series with the Senators at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Curve will send right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski to the mound. He’ll be opposed by right-hander Steven Fuentes.
