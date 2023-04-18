ALTOONA, Pa. – With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Altoona Curve right fielder Matt Gorski crushed a grand slam over the bleachers in left field as the hosts defeated the Bowie Baysox 6-1 on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The home run was the second for Gorski this season, traveling an estimated 393 feet down the left-field line. It was the first grand slam for Altoona since July 13, 2021, when Connor Kaiser hit one against Binghamton.
Altoona scored all six of its runs in the fifth inning. Andres Alvarez opened the frame with a single off Baysox starter Chayce McDermott. Connor Scott then reached on an error by the shortstop Gilbert Lara before Josh Palacios flew out to end the day for McDermott.
Xavier Moore entered out of the bullpen for Bowie and allowed back-to-back RBI singles to Domingo Leyba and Henry Davis before striking out Liover Peguero for the second out of the frame. Mason Martin then drew a walk to set up Gorski’s big blast, giving the Curve a 6-0 lead. Leyba finished with his third two-hit game of the season.
Kyle Nicolas earned his first win of the season in the outing, allowing just three hits and one run in six innings pitched. It was the second time Nicolas has completed six innings in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He allowed a solo home run to Coby Mayo to open the sixth, but retired the next three to end his day.
Nick Dombkowski tossed two perfect innings in relief for the Curve with two strikeouts. Braeden Ogle retired the side in order in the ninth inning to close out the game.
The Curve continue their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Right-hander Justin Meis will start for Altoona against Bowie right-hander Carlos Tavera.
