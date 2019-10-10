Third-year Johnstown Tomahawks player Christian Gorscak announced his commitment to Niagara University’s Division I hockey program.
Through 10 games this season, the former Hempfield High School product from Jeannette has 11 points, including two goals. Gorscak ranks third in the North American Hockey League with nine assists.
“It is so great to see Christian rewarded with his commitment to Niagara University. He is a first class human being and his play on the ice has spoken for itself,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said.
“When we tendered Christian as a young rookie from the Esmark Stars U16 program, we knew he was a talented player, but it was remarkable to see his maturity at a young age. He has improved his game in various ways each season while maintaining his infectious positive attitude and team first mentality. I am extremely happy for him and his family because he truly deserves this. Niagara University is not just getting a great hockey player, but more importantly, an incredible person.”
Since 2000, the Niagara University Purple Eagles have made four NCAA tournament appearances and have clinched four Atlantic Hockey Association regular season championships and three AHA tournament championships.
Gorscak’s commitment begins with the 2021-22 collegiate season, affording him the opportunity to remain with the Tomahawks through this year and the 2020-21 season.
