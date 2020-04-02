Christian Gorscak would have preferred to make history on the ice with his Johnstown Tomahawks teammates.
Instead, the third-year forward reached a milestone off the ice. The skater from Jeannette became the first Tomahawks player to earn the North American Hockey League Most Valuable Player honors on Thursday.
“It’s just super special. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, coaching staff and billets. It’s a great honor,” Gorscak said during a telephone interview.
“Obviously, I would rather keep playing with the team and make a run for the playoffs than receive these awards,” Gorscak said of the NAHL’s season and playoffs being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’d definitely rather be with the guys.”
Gorscak scored 25 goals in 51 games this season as Johnstown finished second in the East Division after winning its final eight games and 10 of 11 contests before the cancellation. He became the first Tomahawks player to lead the league in scoring after collecting 64 points.
“He is fully deserving of winning the NAHL MVP and I could not be prouder of him,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “To watch his development as a player and person over his three seasons here has truly been enjoyable because he trusted the process and believed in himself and our organization.”
Gorscak truly evolved in the Tomahawks’ system and this season signed with Niagara University.
“He came to one of our summer camps as a younger guy and performed well but still needed a little seasoning,” Letizia said. “He then chose to tender in Johnstown after a fantastic season of U-16 hockey with the Esmark Stars. As a rookie, he found his way consistently into our lineup because he committed to playing the game the right way and being a selfless teammate.”
Gorscak scored 10 goals and 24 points during his second season in Johnstown.
“You could see the improvement in his game and his confidence grew another level,” Letizia said. “Again, he was such a great player and teammate and only got better. Then this season from start to finish he was outstanding.”
Gorscak previously was named East Division MVP and Forward of the Year on Wednesday and made the NAHL First Team on Thursday.
“There are more than 650 players in the league,” Tomahawks President Richard Bouchard said. “To be named MVP is a great accomplishment and well-deserved award by Christian. It’s a representation of the development our organization and western Pennsylvania hockey has made over the years.”
Bouchard earned NAHL Executive of the Year honors for a second straight season.
A member of the NAHL’s Executive Committee, Bouchard helped the Tomahawks build on last season’s record-breaking effort with 34 wins through 51 games this season. Johnstown clinched a playoff berth and was surging when the season ended.
The team also had another solid season at the box office, as the Hawks were in the Top 5 in NAHL attendance. The roster featured seven players who are committed to play NCAA hockey.
Tomahawks fourth-year defenseman and captain Chris Trouba received the NAHL Leadership Award.
Trouba, 21, began the season by representing the Tomahawks on Team NAHL at the Sirius Ice Hockey World Junior Cup. Just prior to Thanksgiving, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound native of Auburn Hills, Michigan, sustained a severe neck injury.
“Following his injury, the outpouring of love and support from so many people in the Johnstown community and across the hockey world was nothing short of remarkable,” the NAHL stated in a release. “After Trouba returned home from his injury, he came back to Johnstown following Christmas break. Thankfully due to no paralysis, he had hopes of returning at the end of the season.
“He began physical therapy in January. He was at every 7 a.m. workout with his team regardless of if he could participate. He was at every practice helping and supporting his teammates. At games, he took stats for the coaches, discussed topics before, during, and after the game, and truly led by his example the entire time he was out. Although he could not play he was still an amazing presence around the team.”
Trouba was scheduled to make his return on March 13, the day after the season was paused.
