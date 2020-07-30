Jim Gority recorded a hole-in-one on Thursday at Immergrun Golf Club in Loretto.
Gority aced the 133-yard No. 2 hole with a 9 iron. His shot was witnessed by Richard Hall and Doug Roberts.
DELOZIER[mdash]Shirley J., 91, Windber. Passed away July 29, 2020 at Westmont Woods. Born Apr. 25, 1929 in Windber. Daughter of Carl and Mildred (Dwyer) Baker. Preceded in death by parents, husband Boyd, great-granddaughter Kayla Marie Green, sisters Claire Holsinger, Marge Baldauf and Carol…
FRYE [mdash] David C., 63, died July 29, 2020, at West Georgia Hospice, LaGrange, GA. He was born June 12, 1957, in Spangler, PA, grew up in Johnstown, PA, and lived in New York, Kansas, Georgia, and Texas during his career. Dave was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army in 1979 and re…
SMITH[mdash] David J., 50, of Upper Yoder, died on May 7, 2020 at home. Born August 2, 1969 in Johnstown, son of the late Harry and Mary Lou (Seitz) Smith. Survived by loving sisters Marcia Werner (Lester) of Spring Grove, PA and Lisa Smith of Johnstown, nephew Codie Eash (Mary) Dover, PA, s…
