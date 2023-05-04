RICHMOND, Va. – Jacob Gonzalez launched the first pitch of his fourth inning at-bat over the left-field wall for a two-run home run that propelled Altoona ahead for good as the Curve defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-3 on Thursday night at The Diamond.
The former Giants farmhand went 1-for-3 with a walk and his second home run of the season in the win for the Curve. His two-run shot off Richmond starter Mason Black scored Matt Gorski, who reached on a one-out single. He would score the sixth run of the game for the Curve in the sixth inning, after drawing a walk and scoring on a wild pitch from Spencer Bivens later in the frame.
Altoona scored four runs in total in the top of the fourth inning. Following Gonzalez’s home run, Matt Fraizer drew a six-pitch walk and took second on a wild pitch, setting up an infield single from Drew Maggi off Bivens that allowed Fraizer to score on a throwing error by third baseman Carter Aldrete. Maggi scored later in the frame on a wild pitch.
The Curve scored the first run of the game on an RBI groundout from Gorski in the first inning, scoring Henry Davis, who was hit by a pitch. Davis reached base three times on the night, adding a walk and a single in the contest.
Curve starter Sean Sullivan saw his scoreless inning streak snapped at 14 1/3 innings to begin the season after Marco Luciano hit a solo home run with two outs in the third inning, his first at the Double-A level. Sullivan was touched for three runs in the four-inning outing. He walked Simon Whiteman and gave up a double to Ismael Munguia to open the fifth before Luis Matos singled them both in off Oliver Garcia.
Garcia struck out three batters in two innings, allowing only the two inherited runners to score. Juan Minaya followed with two hitless innings of relief with two strikeouts before Braeden Ogle earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.
Altoona and Richmond continue their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Friday at The Diamond. Right-hander Aaron Shortridge will take the ball for the Curve, facing left-hander Juan Sanchez for the Flying Squirrels.
