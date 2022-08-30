ALTOONA, Pa. – Trailing by a run entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Nick Gonzales fueled a five-run frame for the Curve as Altoona defeated Akron 7-5 on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Altoona sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning. Trailing 3-2, Akron sent reliever Robert Broom to the mound, who allowed three consecutive singles to open the frame. After recording two outs, he issued a bases-loaded walk to Lolo Sanchez to tie the game at three and end his day. Carlos Vargas entered for Akron, but Liover Peguero worked a 12-pitch, bases-loaded walk with six foul balls in the next at-bat to score another run. Gonzales then hit a three-run double to center field to cap off the offense in the frame.
Altoona scored twice in the fifth inning off Akron starter Tanner Burns. Andres Alvarez and Matt Fraizer hit back-to-back singles before Sanchez drew a walk. Peguero then drew a bases-loaded walk before Gonzales hit a sacrifice fly. Burns allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts in five innings.
Carmen Mlodzinski went a career-long-matching six innings in the start for Altoona, allowing three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Micah Pries hit an RBI, ground-rule double in the first inning to put Akron on the board. He followed with an RBI single in the third to make it a 2-0 game. In the sixth, Jhonkensy Noel led off the frame with a double and scored on a wild pitch.
Enmanuel Mejia tossed two perfect innings of relief, striking out a season-high four batters. Bear Bellomy got the final outs in the ninth inning, allowing two runs on an RBI single from Raynel Delgado and a fielding error from Connor Scott.
Henry Davis had two hits in his return from the injured list for the Curve. Altoona’s offense had 10 hits overall as they improved to 27-24 in the second half, 60-60 overall on the season.
Altoona continues a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 6 p.m. Wednesday night. Right-hander Tanner Bibee gets the start for Akron, with right-hander Aaron Shortridge on the mound for the Curve.
