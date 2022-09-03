ALTOONA, Pa. – Liover Peguero recorded his second four-hit game of the season, while Quinn Priester tossed six strong innings for Altoona in a 7-1 victory over Akron on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The Curve scored seven runs over the first two innings of the game off Akron starter Doug Nikhazy, who made his Double-A debut. Nick Gonzales slugged a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, his sixth of the season, to score Peguero and give Altoona the early lead.
In the second inning, Connor Scott and Lolo Sanchez hit back-to-back RBI singles, setting up a two-run double for Peguero before Endy Rodriguez lifted a sacrifice fly to score Altoona’s seventh run off Nikhazy. He would allow seven runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Priester allowed just one run on three hits in the start, earning his third win with Altoona. He struck out four batters and walked just one. Chris Roller hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to score Daniel Schneemann, who was walked to open the frame before a Johnathan Rodriguez single moved him to third.
Enmanuel Mejia did not allow a hit over two innings of relief, picking up three strikeouts in the process. Austin Roberts struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning for the Curve.
Robert Broom and Luis Oviedo tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Akron’s bullpen. They held Altoona to just four hits after the second inning.
The Curve recorded 11 hits in the contest. Sanchez and Aaron Shackelford each had two to go with Peguero’s four-hit performance, the seventh of the season for Altoona.
Altoona finishes a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Tanner Burns gets the start for Akron, with Altoona sending right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski to the mound.
