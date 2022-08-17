ALTOONA, Pa. – Nick Gonzales recorded his first four-hit game of the year and helped the Curve win for the sixth time in walk-off fashion this season as Altoona edged Harrisburg 3-2 in 10 innings of the second game of the day at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Altoona fell 7-4 in 11 innings to completed Tuesday’s suspended game. Tuesday’s game was tied 2-all in the top of the seventh at the time of the suspension. The Curve jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a Liover Peguero bases-loaded single that scored two runs.
Harrisburg, which scored in the top of the first on a wild pitch, tied the game in the fifth inning on a Jackson Cluff solo home run.
Kyle Nicolas allowed the two runs on three hits in five innings with five strikeouts and a career-high matching five walks. Luis Reyes allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings for Harrisburg.
Harrisburg scored five runs in the top of the 11th inning off Tyler Samaniego to put the game out of reach. The Curve got RBI singles from Connor Scott and Lolo Sanchez, but could not crawl back in the first game.
In the second game, the Senators got a two-run home run from Trey Harris in the top of the first inning off Quinn Priester. Priester settled in after the blast, going a season-long seven innings and allowing just the two runs on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Tahnaj Thomas tossed two scoreless innings with one strikeout.
The Curve had tied the game back up by the third inning. Andres Alvarez knocked an RBI single off Tim Cate in the second inning to score Aaron Shackelford, who led off the inning with a double. Then in the third, Peguero hit an RBI single to score Gonzales, who also led off the frame with a double.
Cate kept Altoona quiet from there, going six innings and allowing just the two runs on seven hits. Steven Fuentes tossed three scoreless innings to send the game into extra innings for the second time on the same day.
J.C. Flowers worked around the placed runner with two strikeouts in a scoreless 10nth inning to earn the win.
With Jared Triolo placed on second, Gonzales crushed the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th off Reid Schaller into center field for the walk-off knock.
On the day, Gonzales was 5-for-7 with three doubles and the game-winning RBI. It was the second time this season that a Curve batter hit three doubles in a game. Peguero strung two hits together in each game and Alvarez had two hits in the second contest.
Altoona and Harrisburg continue a six-game series at 6 p.m. Thursday. Right-hander Jake Irvin will start for Harrisburg, with Altoona yet to announce its starter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.