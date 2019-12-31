One might say the sports year in 2019 was one highlighted by “The Golden Girls.”
The title had nothing to do with 1980s TV sitcom reruns, but instead put the spotlight on the golden opportunities abounding in the high school ranks for area athletes.
The girls basketball team from Berlin Brothersvalley High School brought home its first PIAA Class A championship while the Northern Cambria High School girls volleyball squad captured its second straight Class A state title.
The boys had their golden moments too, including gold-medal performances by a pair of athletes at the PIAA Class AA wrestling championships in March. Two months later, two area track and field standouts won gold medals at the PIAA Championships.
From gold to a diamond anniversary, 2019 also provided a nod to history.
The celebration of the 75th annual All American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA) Tournament inspired both a commemorative book – The Tribune-Democrat’s “A Diamond in Johnstown” – and a AAABA-themed exhibit at the Johnstown Flood Museum.
For good measure, the defending tournament champion Johnstown Martella’s Pharmacy franchise advanced to the national title game for a second straight year but finished as runner-up to New Orleans.
Several outstanding performances in the local college ranks, including an individual national champion Pitt-Johnstown wrestler, and the record-setting season by the Johnstown Tomahawks, who it seemed couldn’t lose at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, also were among the top stories of the year.
There were a number of other notable accomplishments and The Tribune-Democrat has compiled a list of some memorable moments from the past year:
Golden girls: Berlin won the PIAA Class A girls basketball championship with a 41-32 victory over Our Lady of Lourdes Regional. Coach Rachel Prosser earned Coach of the Year honors while then-junior Kiera Booth was selected as the Class A Player of the Year. Then-senior Zoie Smith was named to the second team.
The Mountaineers became the first Somerset County girls squad to capture a state team championship and along the way etched the names of the players and the team itself in the Berlin history book as the first basketball team to play in the PIAA title game.
Berlin, which won its third straight District 5 championship, marched through the PIAA playoffs with wins over District 7-5 Avella (79-30), District 10 champ Kennedy Catholic (54-43) and District 7-6 Sewickley Academy (61-23) before facing rival Shanksville-Stonycreek in the state semifinal, the fourth clash between the two rivals in the 2018-19 season, prevailing 55-37 to earn the berth opposite District 4 champ Lourdes Regional.
The Mountaineers rolled out to an 11-0 lead after the first quarter against the Red Raiders and never looked back, winning 41-32 to bring home the hardware.
Golden again: The defending Class A champion Northern Cambria girls were targeted throughout the entire 2019 volleyball campaign with every squad wanting to be the one that handed the Colts their first loss.
Their one and only loss came against Heritage Conference foe West Shamokin, and Northern Cambria avenged that loss in the conference championship game against the Wolves.
In 2019, the Colts won the District 6 championship, something they were unable to accomplish in their 2018 PIAA championship run, before surging through the state playoff bracket.
Northern Cambria defeated District 7 runner-up Fort Cherry (3-1), District 10 champ Cochranton (3-1) and District 9 titlist Clarion (3-1) before sweeping to a 25-14, 25-19, 31-29 victory over Nativity BVM in the championship game for their second title.
All-state on the hardwood: In addition to state champion Berlin having the Coach of the Year in Prosser, Player of the Year in Booth and Smith on the second team, the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State basketball team had a local flair.
Five other area girls players were picked on the all-state team including: Shanksville-Stonycreek senior guard Sidney Stutzman (Class A second team); Bishop Carroll Catholic senior forward Anna Haigh (Class A third team); Bishop McCort Catholic junior forward Bella Hunt (Class AA second team); Central Cambria senior guard McKenna Hayward (Class AAA third team); and Penn Cambria senior guard Makalyn Clapper (Class AAA third team).
Shade senior guard Brady Fyfe was the area’s lone boys player to earn first-team all-state honors in Class A.
Eight other area boys players were picked on the all state team including: Rockwood senior guard Troy Emert (Class A second team); Shanksville-Stonycreek senior Dawson Snyder (Class A second team); and Bishop Carroll junior guard-forward Tristan McDannell (Class A second team); Conemaugh Township senior Jordan Poznanski (Class AA second team); North Star junior Andy Zuchelli (Class AA third team); Richland senior repeat selection forward Collin Instone (Class AAA second team); Ligonier Valley senior repeat choice forward Marrek Paola (Class AAA third team); and Forest Hills senior forward Adam Cecere (Class AAA third team).
Historic Ice Age: The North American Hockey League’s Johnstown Tomahawks produced the best season in the franchise’s first seven seasons in 2018-19 with records in wins (47) and points (98). The Tomahawks earned the top seed in the playoffs.
Johnstown had a 17-game winning streak during the regular season and the Tomahawks won an incredible 25 consecutive games at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Coach Mike Letizia’s team won 26 of 28 games played at the War Memorial during the regular season.
The ’Hawks won a pair of playoff series over the Northeast Generals and New Jersey Titans before falling 2-1 to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the NAHL postseason.
The team success led to numerous individual and organizational awards after the Tomahawks evolved from a last-place, 23-win team that missed the playoffs in 2017-18 to a franchise with a league-high 47 victories and 98 points.
The NAHL named the Tomahawks as the league’s Organization of the Year; Mike Letizia was tabbed NAHL Coach of the Year; President Rick Bouchard took league Executive of the Year honors; Carson Briere was named to the all-NAHL first team at forward; and Sam Solensky earned a spot on the all-NAHL second team as a forward.
Letizia was named East Division Coach-GM of the Year, and the Tomahawks were the division Organization of the Year.
Briere was named East Division MVP and Forward of the Year. Other division honors had Hunter Toale as Rookie of the Year and Defenseman of the Year.
Andrew Murphy was the East’s Academic Achievement Award winner. Briere, Solensky and Toale each were on the All-East Division Team.
The Tomahawks currently are in second place in the NAHL East Division during the 2019-20 season.
Red Flash record-breaker: Jessica Kovatch scored more points than any player in St. Francis University or Northeast Conference (NEC) history with 2,874 career points. The two-time NEC Player of the Year ranked second all-time in NCAA history with 472 career 3-pointers by the time she finished her time on the Loretto campus in 2018-19. She averaged a league-high 21.7 points and 3.7 3-pointers a game as a senior.
The Red Flash advanced to last season’s NEC title game, but fell 65-54 to Robert Morris on the road.
After graduating, Kovatch signed a contract to play professionally for the TV Saarlouis Royals in Germany and was recently named to the NEC’s all-decade team along with former Bishop Guilfoyle standout Alli Williams.
St. Francis hosts NEC title game: The Red Flash men’s basketball team hosted Fairleigh Dickinson in the Northeast Conference title game at DeGol Arena.
St. Francis fell 85-76 as the Knights claimed the NEC’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
Braxton, Krimmel honored: St. Francis University junior guard Keith Braxton was named the NEC Player of the Year in a vote conducted by the league’s head coaches. He led the NEC regular season with averages of 9.7 rebounds a game and had 11 double-doubles while earning three NEC Player of the Week honors. Braxton was selected to the NEC’s all-decade team.
The Red Flash’s Rob Krimmel was named the Jim Phelan Coach of the Year by his peers. Krimmel led St. Francis to an 18-15 overall record and 12-6 conference mark.
The men advanced to the NIT Tournament, making their first appearance since 1958.
Rukavina Coach of the Year: Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball coach Bob Rukavina was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Coach of the Year in 2018-19. The 30-year veteran Mountain Cats coach led a youthful Pitt-Johnstown team to a 17-13 record and appearance in the conference quarterfinal round.
One shining moment: Chestnut Ridge senior Jared McGill was the PIAA Class AA wrestling champion at 170 pounds and Forest Hills freshman Jackson Arrington was crowned champion at 113.
McGill, who had lost in the title bout in his junior season, capped a dominant season by beating McGuffey’s Christian Clutter 8-2 for the 170-pound title. The Pitt recruit went 40-0 with three victories over Clutter, who was one of only three wrestlers who kept McGill from getting a major decision, technical fall or pin this season.
Arrington beat Southern Columbia’s Kole Biscoe 10-3 in the championship match to cap a 41-4 season and become Forest Hills’ first freshman state champion and just the third champion in school history.
Repeat champion: Pitt-Johnstown’s Chris Eddins repeated as NCAA Division II national champion in 2019, winning the 149-pound title to lead five Mountain Cats wrestlers who earned All-American honors. Eddins decisioned Tiffin University’s Trey Grine 7-2 in the championship match.
Pitt-Johnstown has 14 different national champion wrestlers who have combined to win 22 national titles.
Eddins will have an opportunity to tie Carlton Haselrig as Pitt-Johnstown’s lone three-time Division II national champion if he can three-peat in 2020. Overall, Haselrig won six national titles, including three in Division I.
Pitt-Johnstown’s other All-Americans were: Devin Austin (165 pounds, third place), Brock Biddle (184, fourth), Joey Alessandro (141, fifth) and Brendan Howard (125, eighth).
On the big stage: Seniors Maddie Murphy of Bishop Carroll Catholic and Nickolas Hyde of Somerset each won a gold medal at the PIAA Track and Field Championships in May.
Murphy was the Class AA triple jump champion with a leap of 37 feet, 10.75 inches to capture the first track and field gold medal in the history of the Ebensburg school. It was also Murphy’s best triple jump in her four years competing at the state championships.
Hyde won his gold in the Class AAA shot put competition with a personal-best throw of 65 feet, 6.25 inches.
Murphy and Hyde both went on to St. Francis to continue their athletic careers.
Hyde recently broke the indoor school shot put record in his first meet with the Red Flash. He had a throw of 57-1.5, eclipsing the previous record held by Shamsiddin “Pop” Little by nearly two feet.
A little Dabbs will do you: Richland graduate Ethan Dabbs made his mark in his first season season throwing the javelin for the University of Virginia.
Dabbs captured a seventh-place finish in the javelin at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, recording a mark of 72.23 meters (236 feet-11 inches) in the second round of the event to earn first-team All-America honors.
Prior to his NCAA performance, Dabbs broke the Atlantic Coast Conference Track and Field Outdoor Championship Meet and the University of Virginia records with a javelin throw of 76.4 meters (249 feet-6 inches).
Really Cook-ing: Another area throwing standout, August Cook of Bedford, opened his sophomore season for Army West Point with a victory in the javelin throw at the Ben Brown Invitational (69.61m) and won the javelin throw at the Army-Navy Star Meet (70.24m).
Cook, who was a silver medalist at the PIAA Track and Field Championships during his senior season, had a record-breaking toss of 237 feet, 8 inches (72.44 meters), setting both Army West Point and Patriot League outdoor championship records at the league meet.
He went on to finish 10th at the NCAA East Regional Championships and placed 19th in the javelin throw at the NCAA Championships.
Queens of the diamond: St. Francis won its third straight Northeast Conference softball championship and Mount Aloysius claimed its second consecutive conference crown in May.
After having its 38-game NEC winning streak snapped, St. Francis entered the conference tournament as the No. 3 seed.
The Red Flash, under the direction of first-year coach Jennifer O’Donnell, won the first two games then lost to top-seed Long Island-Brooklyn. In the championship game with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line, St. Francis prevailed 8-6. The Red Flash lost to Michigan and DePaul in the Ann Arbor Regional.
The Mounties earned the No. 2 seed in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference tournament. Mount Aloysius, under the helm of first-year coach Jeff Bicko, defeated Pitt-Bradford and Franciscan in extra innings to advance to the championship game. A 5-1 triumph over Franciscan earned the squad an NCAA Tournament berth. The Mounties defeated the College of New Jersey 2-0 for the school’s first NCAA victory in any sport before losing twice. Local products Courtney Link (Bishop Carroll Catholic), Kate Little (Penn Cambria) and Kara Pisczek (Conemaugh Valley) helped the team compile a 33-10 record.
Sunnehanna encore: Alex Smalley became the first player to repeat as Sunnehanna Amateur champion since Rickie Fowler won in 2007 and 2008.
Overall, only five golfers have gone back-to-back in winning the championship on the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course. Joining Smalley and Fowler as players to win consecutive Sunnehanna Amateur titles are Edward Loar (1999-2000); Allen Doyle (1989-90) and Scott Verplank (1984-85).
Smalley finished at 10-under 270, including a 4-under 66 during the final round. The Duke University golfer had three rounds under par (68, 66, 66) and was even par (70) in the second round.
City champ: Tom Facciani, 35, of Pittsburgh, dethroned two-time defending City Golf Champion Derek Hayes in June at the Berkley Hills course. Facciani shot a 5-under 66 in the final round.
E.J. Beidle shot a 297 to win the Greater Johnstown championship in August. He posted a six-stroke win over Rick Grebosky, Aaron Patalune and Luke Tercek, who tied for second.
Windber Country Club won the team title.
Draft day: Three products of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, including two local pitchers with ties to the Martella’s Pharmacy team, were selected during the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Left-handed pitcher Trey McGough, a graduate of Ferndale High School and Mount St. Mary’s University player, was taken in the 24th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGough had a solid rookie pro season, going 1-1 with one save and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings with the West Virginia Black Bears in the Class A New York-Penn League.
He began the summer with a 2-0 record, one save and 26 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings with Bristol in the Appalachian League.
Another lefty, Tyler “T.J.” Adams, a graduate of Central Cambria High School and an Indiana University of Pennsylvania player, was picked by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 27th round. Adams gained local fame by recording the final out in Martella’s Pharmacy’s AAABA Tournament championship game win over New Orleans in 2018.
Adams went 3-1 in 13 games for the Phillies East team in the Gulf Coast League at the rookie level.
Outfielder Connor Perry, a University of Pittsburgh player from Norwin High School, was drafted in the 28th round by the Detroit Tigers. Perry played for Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors in the JCBL and was part of the franchise that advanced to two AAABA Tournament title games and finished as runner-up. Perry batted .236 in 37 games with the Gulf Coast League Tigers. He scored 25 runs and had four doubles, a triple and two homers, including a grand slam.
AAABA World Series ties: The AAABA Tournament had several ties to the champion Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series.
Johnstown’s Pete Vuckovich is a special assistant to the general manager for the Nationals.
Vuckovich, who won the 1982 American League Cy Young Award and pitched in the World Series for the Milwaukee Brewers, was part of four Johnstown AAABA Tournament representatives from 1969 to 1972, including three years with Monte Carlo.
Vuckovich was inducted into the AAABA Hall of Fame in 1996.
Nationals first baseman Matt Adams played for Altoona Johnston Realty in the AAABA Tournament from 2006-07.
Washington right-handed pitcher Tanner Rainey competed for the New Orleans Boosters in 2013.
Jack McKeon, hired by the Nationals at age 88 as senior advisor to the general manager, was a catcher on the Newark South Amboy team in 1948 and was inducted into the AAABA Hall of Fame in 2011.
The Nationals beat the Houston Astros, 4-3, to win the Series.
Marquee lineup: The annual AAABA Hall of Fame ceremony was worthy of the tournament’s 75th anniversary celebration.
The Class of 2019 had the most major league clout of any group of inductees since the first banquet was held in 1994, with five former tournament standouts including four hall of famers who had either played or managed in the major leagues.
The Class of 2019 included former major league manager Buck Showalter, who played for Birmingham, Alabama, in the AAABA Tournament; former 1986 World Series-winning pitcher Roger McDowell, who played for Cincinnati in the tournament; former first-round draft pick and Olympic gold medal winning pitcher Kurt Ainsworth, who played for New Orleans; former major league pitcher Nelson Figueroa, who played for Brooklyn; and the late Ron Fiochetta, former Altoona L.S. Fiore manager.
A crowd of 542 watched at the Pasquerilla Conference Center as featured speaker Roberto Clemente Jr. joined the class in telling stories and recalling the glory days ahead of the 75th annual tournament.
600 and counting: Pitt-Johnstown veteran wrestling coach Pat Pecora notched his 600th career victory during a 33-6 win over Long Island in the Rutgers University Duals on Nov. 2.
In his 44th season at Pitt-Johnstown, Pecora currently has 607 wins – the most dual-meet wins in NCAA Division II and only nine victories shy of the all-time mark in any division set by former Oregon State University coach Dale Thomas (616).
Pecora’s Mountain Cats have won two NCAA Division II team titles, 22 regional crowns and he led Pitt-Johnstown to four straight PSAC Dual Meet championships. Pecora was named NCAA Regional Coach of the Year 18 times.
Rams roll: Richland High School advanced the farthest of all 25 football teams in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area as coach Brandon Bailey’s squad reached the PIAA Class AA semifinal round before falling to eventual state champion Southern Columbia.
The 13-1 Rams successfully defended their 6-AA championship with a victory over runner-up Ligonier Valley.
Chestnut Ridge won its fourth consecutive 5-AA championship by defeating Berlin Brothersvalley in the title contest. The 9-3 Lions advanced to the state playoffs before falling to Wilmington.
Bedford claimed the District 5-8 Class AAA title with a 26-0 victory over Westinghouse. The Bisons went 10-3 with the season concluding in a 21-20 overtime loss to District 6 champion Bald Eagle Area in the state playoffs.
WPIAL bound: Ligonier Valley closed an historic run through the Heritage Conference and District 6 Class AA this football season.
The Rams will move to District 7 (WPIAL) in all sports beginning the next academic calendar year.
In football, coach Roger Beitel’s Rams finished Heritage Conference play on a 37-game winning streak with four straight conference crowns. Ligonier Valley won 6-AA titles in 2016 and 2017 and finished as runner-up to Richland the past two seasons.
Ligonier Valley posted a 51-4 cumulative record the past four seasons, winning 12 games each of the past two years after winning 13 and 14, respectively. The Rams have won 97 games since the 2010 season.
Gridiron all-state: Nine area players received all-state recognition in football after the 2019 season.
In Class A, Shade High School junior receiver Vince Fyock was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team.
In Class AA, Richland had all-state selections in senior athlete Caleb Burke, senior linebacker Lucas Sabol and sophomore quarterback Kellan Stahl. Ligonier Valley had all-state picks in defensive lineman Mike Petrof, offensive lineman Wylie Spiker and running back Kyrie Miller. All are seniors. Chestnut Ridge all-state choices were junior quarterback Logan Pfister, a repeat selection, and senior defensive lineman Duane Knisely.
Changing of the guard
• Longtime girls basketball Bob Gongloff stepped down, again, after another successful season at the helm for the Bishop Carroll Catholic girls basketball team.
Gongloff, who spent 19 seasons coaching some of the best girls basketball teams in this region and the state, led the Huskies program from 1991 through 2004 and after a brief stint at Penn Cambria High School, he returned to the Bishop Carroll bench for the 2014-15 season. He remained through this past season as the team won the District 6 Class A crown, beating Purchase Line 66-23 in the 6-A title game and advancing to the PIAA playoffs before falling to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional, the eventual state runner-up, in the
second round.
Gongloff posted a career mark of 436-111 as head coach at Bishop Carroll and overall went 453-155 as a high school girls basketball coach.
Bishop Carroll won two PIAA Class A championships in successive seasons in 2002 and 2003, as Gongloff earned Small School Coach of the Year honors both years.
Those gold-medal showings followed a pair of state runner-up finishes in 1996 and 1998.
Gongloff led seven District 6 championship squads (1998, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2016, 2017 and 2019).
The Huskies won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title three times under Gongloff (2003, 2018, 2019). Prior to joining the LHAC, Bishop Carroll won four Appalachian Conference championships (1994, 1995, 1999, 2000) during his tenure.
• The distinguished career of Shanksville-Stonycreek boys basketball coach Robert Snyder came to an end.
Snyder spent 25 seasons on the Vikings’ staff, including 13 as the head coach. His teams made four appearances in the District 5-A title game, winning twice, and played in six WestPAC championship games, winning half of those.
Under Snyder, Shanksville advanced to the Sweet 16 three times and in 2018 made it as far as the Elite 8. This past season, Shanksville went 21-6, finishing as the WestPAC and District 5-A runner-up.
• Gary Gouse has been a fixture on the region’s football scene and after 29 seasons as Portage Area High School’s head coach and four decades on the sidelines, Gouse submitted his resignation at the end of the season.
Gouse, who was a 1975 Portage graduate and a member of the Mustangs’ undefeated team in 1974, played football at St. Francis College. He coached the Mustangs from 1991 through 2019, accumulating a 219-84 career record.
He inherited a program that had back-to-back one-win seasons, but Gouse eventually led the Mustangs to 24 winning records in 29 years.
Gouse’s first team went 4-6. The next season, Portage was 3-7. Then the wins began to pile up. From 1999 through 2019, the Mustangs only suffered one losing season, a 4-5 mark in 2011.
• Tony Crisafulli submitted his resignation to the city and informed the local league sponsors and managers that he would be stepping down as the commissioner of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League.
Crisafulli had served as commissioner of the JCBL – which also had been known as the AAABA League and Johnstown Junior League – since the death of former commissioner Denny Altimore in 2014. He previously had served as league vice president, beginning in 2010.
In memory
The area sports scene lost a number of prominent figures in 2019:
• Neil Forth, 77, died unexpectedly on Jan. 25 at North Bay Regional Health Centre in Ontario, Canada. Forth played for the Johnstown Jets in the Eastern Hockey League and scored 133 goals from 1962-63 through 1966-67.
• Terry Slick, 69, died after an extended illness on July 4 at her home in Bolivar. Slick spent three decades as a key behind-the-scenes contributor to the annual AAABA Tournament. She served as the tournament head scorekeeper and chief statistician. She was part of the day-long team registration process each year.
• Trevor Thomas, 21, died in a motorcycle accident on Sept. 1. Thomas was part of Meyersdale High School’s state runner-up baseball team as a senior in 2016. He also was part of the Red Raiders football program.
• Darren Servatius, 54, died of complications of diabetes on Nov. 20 in Canada. A defenseman and member of the original Johnstown Chiefs team in 1988, Servatius played three seasons in Johnstown, collecting 25 goals, 117 points and 523 penalty minutes. He was a fan favorite and among a group of players credited with helping pro hockey reestablish a foothold in the Flood City.
• Wynne Dempster, 68, died of cancer on Dec. 22 in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada. Dempster played five pro seasons for the Johnstown Jets and Wings in the Eastern Hockey League and North American Hockey League, respectively. He had 86 goals for Johnstown during two stints (1971-73 and 1976-79).
• Linda Renzi, 77, died Dec. 23 at Windber Woods Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center. An educator and coach at Richland High School for 30 years, Renzi led the Rams girls volleyball team to seven state titles and five state runner-up finishes. She also coached the Richland girls basketball team to more than 500 wins. She led the Pitt-Johnstown women’s volleyball team to 136 wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.