ALTOONA, Pa. – The Northern Cambria High School football team made history on Saturday night and fulfilled a dream for its coach.
The second-seeded Colts defeated top-seeded Penns Manor 12-6 in the District 6 Class 1A championship game at Mansion Park, securing the first district football title in Northern Cambria history.
“It’s a dream come true. It really, absolutely, is,” Colts coach Sam Shutty said. “From when I was a kid, I remember having a dream to be here. As a player trying to be here. Now as a coach.”
The title game was scoreless through three quarters until the two teams combined to tally three touchdowns over the final 10 minutes.
“You always look at the other coaches,” Shutty said. “You’re like, (Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic coach Justin) Wheeler and (Richland coach Brandon) Bailey. Can that be us? Will we ever get there to that level? To finally be here is a dream come true.”
Northern Cambria (10-3) won the all-Heritage Conference title game matchup over the conference-champion Comets (11-2). The Colts advance to face District 4 champion Canton next week.
Northern Cambria’s only other appearance in the District 6 title came was in 2003, when the Colts lost to Bishop Carroll Catholic.
“It’s crazy,” said Northern Cambria quarterback Owen Bougher, one of 13 seniors on the Colts roster. “We just made history. It’s crazy to be in this moment. It’s what you live for.”
Bougher completed 10 of 13 passes for 148 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
After Penns Manor capped an 18-play, 99-yard drive via Ashton Courvina’s 6-yard touchdown run with 10:06 left, Bougher and sophomore receiver Ty Dumm established a winning connection.
The Comets had used 9 minutes and 30 seconds of game clock over the third and fourth quarters, collecting six first downs during the scoring drive.
Had the Colts faltered on the ensuing possession, Penns Manor would have maintained the momentum.
Instead, Bougher found Dumm on a 37-yard pass to the Penns Manor 18-yard line. The duo combined on a touchdown pass on the next play to tie the game at 6-all with 9:03 left.
“Coach called a good play. Bougher threw it up and gave me a chance,” said Dumm, who also had two interceptions on defense. “The next play, he called another pass play. I said, ‘Buk, give me one more chance.’ He did and I came down with it.”
The Colts forced a punt and put together their most effective drive of the night, moving 53 yards in seven plays. Bougher’s 27-yard pass to Peyton Myers and the quarterback’s 18-yard run helped set up his 3-yard touchdown pass to Ty Dumm with 3:03 left.
Dumm made five catches for 88 yards and two TDs.
“Protection was a key in the first half,” Shutty said. “Owen was a little frustrated. He wasn’t getting a lot of time. He was getting some hits behind and not being able to step into his throws.”
That changed once the Colts staff addressed some technical issues.
“Halftime adjustments, our cameras were down,” Shutty said. “So, we weren’t able to see what was going on. We had to wait until halftime to fix our cameras and talk to the kids. We fixed our protection up a little bit to give him more time. We were able to get guys got open and he was able to make the connection.”
Penns Manor quarterback Max Hill had another strong outing, rushing for a net 113 yards on 28 carries. He completed 3 of 11 passes for 38 yards and two interceptions. Courvina had 46 yards on 14 carries.
The Northern Cambria defense made a late stand to preserve the six-point lead, stopping the Comets on fourth-and-16 from their own 44-yard line with 1:06 remaining.
“They came up big when they needed to,” Shutty said of his defense.
“I’m so proud of this team,” said Shutty, whose Colts avenged a 40-14 loss to Penns Manor on Sept. 30. “Gritty. That’s a great word to describe us. We do what we need to do. We’re really getting hot right now.”
A large crowd included plenty of Colts fans who withstood 30-degree temperatures on a cold night in Altoona.
“Leaving the high school we had a fire truck parade,” Dumm said. “All the community came out and cheered us on. It was amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.