SOMERSET – When Somerset’s football team is on the field this season, there’s a good chance that No. 24 will be in the middle of the action.
Senior Ethan Hemminger will be counted on to do a little bit of everything for the Golden Eagles, who are in their second season under veteran coach Brian Basile.
On offense, Hemminger plays running back, H-back and might even line up at quarterback in some situations.
On defense, he plays safety and cornerback. He’s going to serve as Somerset’s punter and place-kicker. Oh, and he’ll return kicks and punts as well.
“It’s a lot of running around,” Hemminger said. “You’ve got to know everything. It just makes you feel like the No. 1 guy.”
Being so versatile also makes him an asset to teammates who are still learning their own positions.
“It puts me in the situation where I have to step up and make everything right, help the players,” Hemminger said.
Not surprisingly, Hemminger was all over the Golden Eagles’ stat sheet last season. His 896 total yards led Somerset. He ran for a team-best 445 yards and five touchdowns, was second with 104 receiving yards and a score, topped the Golden Eagles in both kickoff- and punt-return yardage, and even threw for 51 yards.
For good measure, he also kicked three extra points and was second on the team with 43 tackles.
“If he could throw it to himself, he probably would,” Basile said. “We’ve got to find a way to get a play where we can get him out and get him a little bit of rest.”
Luckily for Basile, he has a solid group of seniors to rely on this season. Donovan Vogt and Spencer Marteeny give the Golden Eagles experience and versatility on the offensive and defensive lines, while Bryce Mulhollen is making the switch from running back to quarterback, and Will Reeping is looking to build on a solid first season of organized football.
“We continue to lean on them for direction,” Basile said of his seniors. “We have a young group coming up that I think are going to be a positive influence the next couple of years.”
Somerset went 2-5 last season when the players tried to learn Basile’s offense and defense in a pandemic-interrupted preseason.
“Things are so much better this year,” Basile said. “We’re able to spend a lot more time with our players. We see positive steps in the right direction every day. That’s been big. We’re always looking for how good we can be each day. Continued improvement will eventually lead to success. There’s a lot of light forward for the team.”
A bright spot should be Vogt.
“He’s probably one of our strongest guys in the weight room,” Basile said of the 6-foot-4, 288-pounder. “He’s able to move really well for his size. He dedicates himself in the weight room. It shows. In the offseason, he’s made big gains.”
At 5-foot-10, 225 pounds, Marteeny doesn’t have Vogt’s size, but will do whatever he can to help the team, the coach said.
“Spencer’s a grinder,” Basile said. “He is another guy who is very versatile. He played center and fullback in the same game. He’s played nose tackle and linebacker in the same game.”
Hemminger sees reason for optimism.
“I think we’re on the right path to be a good team,” he said. “Wherever the coach needs me, I go.”
That kind of commitment will be important for the Golden Eagles.
“That’s what football is all about,” Basile said. “When you’re trying to put 11 guys together that can play as a team, there’s usually one or two that glue it together, and he’s that guy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.