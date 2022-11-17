Goaltender Adam Johnson adapted to his new surroundings almost immediately after his trade to the Johnstown Tomahawks on Nov. 4.
Johnson’s 3-1-0 record since then backs that assessment.
Those numbers certainly will be tested as the first-place Maryland Black Bears visit 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.
At least the 20-year-old netminder from Chicago won't be playing against his younger brother this time.
Johnson entered this past Friday's game in relief of Colin Purcell after Johnstown fell behind 4-1 midway into the second period against his former team, the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks.
Johnson had won in net one night earlier in the opener of a two-game set, so Friday wasn't his debut against his former teammates. When the Tomahawks battled back to force overtime and a shootout, things took an interesting turn.
In the third round of the shootout, Danbury forward Ryan Johnson, Adam’s brother, skated to center ice. Adam, 20, eventually turned away Ryan Johnson, 18. The goalie actually stopped all five Jr. Hat Trick shooters as the Tomahawks won 6-5 in front of 1,940 fans.
“Honestly, it was pretty crazy,” Adam Johnson said of facing Ryan Johnson in a one-on-one situation. “My brother is on the other team. Facing him was pretty unbelievable.
“It reminded me of the days in the driveway back at home. It was something I won’t forget, a cool experience.”
Adam Johnson won three times in one week since joining the Tomahawks. He had started the season 1-8-0 on a Danbury team currently possessing a 2-18-1 record.
“I’ve always felt Adam was a quality goalie that was intriguing, given the amount of shots he faced on a regular basis,” said Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia, who sent second-year goaltender Matt O’Donnell to Danbury for Johnson.
“When making the trade, we felt a change of scenery may have been beneficial to both goalies. We hoped it would bring a spark to our group, and Adam as well.”
O’Donnell was in net for the Jr. Hat Tricks' shootout loss, although he played a solid game against his former Johnstown teammates.
“I think Adam has a strong compete level and a will to win,” Letizia said. “He is an agile goalie that has a bit of a personality. I think his ability to play the puck from the goalie position has also been a welcome addition.”
Johnson had lost eight straight games with Danbury before the trade. He has a 2.81 goals against average and .885 save percentage with the Tomahawks.
“Obviously, it’s tough leaving the place you’ve been for a year-plus, but it’s exciting coming to a team and organization like this,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to trying to make a splash here.”
Fifth-place Johnstown is 7-8-3 overall with 17 points, one behind both Maine and New Jersey, the teams tied for third in the East Division.
The Black Bears are 19-3-0 with 38 points.
“Maryland, right now, is the cream of the crop in our division and the league for that matter,” said Letizia, whose Tomahawks are 1-3-1 against the Black Bears this season. “This will be the sixth and seventh time seeing them in 11 games. They have definitely presented a challenge, but it has also tested us to be at the very top of our game if we want to find success.
“We will also want to lean on home ice to give us an added boost every angle we can.”
Johnson already has seen the impact Tomahawks fans can have on a game.
“I like the atmosphere," Johnson said. "The guys are great. The home games are super-fun. It’s almost like a boost of energy playing at home.”
How about when facing your younger brother on home ice?
“He’s got a few moves that I know pretty well,” Adam Johnson said of Ryan Johnson. “I think he knows that I know them. He tried to change it up and shoot, which he usually doesn’t do.
“My parents were there. We all got to talk about it for a little bit,” Adam Johnson said. “He says I got lucky and he hit the knob on my stick. I don’t know. We’ll see.”
