JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Doug Glessner won both modified races on Saturday at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
After starting eighth in a nine-person field, Glessner prevailed in the regularly scheduled event. Tom Golik was second, and Jason Busch took third. In a makeup race from June 3, Glessner also started eighth and took the checkered flag ahead of Adam Henry and Golik. Glessner has five victories this season.
Garry Wiltrout won for the second time this season in late models. He started second and topped the field that included Joe Maruca in second and Barry Awtey in third.
Pole-sitter Will Hemminger prevailed in pro stocks for the fourth occurrence this year. Josh Dunmyer was second, and Kyle Burkholder took third.
After beginning second, Dale Kimberly won for the first time this year in street stocks, beating out Brent Bickerstaff and Kelly Shaulis.
Darin Mauzy won his fourth chargers race of the season after he started first. Ken Burkholder and Nick Niemiec followed in second and third, respectively.
Pole-sitter Caleb Vasos earned his third triumph in fast 4s. Skylar Berkey and Dennis Shawley were second and third, respectively.
