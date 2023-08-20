JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – After starting second, Doug Glessner prevailed in Saturday's Fama Construction modified featured 60-lap race.
Glessner topped Anthony Aiello and pole-sitter John Fama for his eighth victory of the season.
In late models, Garry Wiltrout took the checkered flag after starting second for his fourth triumph of the year. Barry Awtey and Joe Maruca finished second and third, respectively. Awtey leads the circuit with 930 points.
Josh Dunmyer topped the field in pro stocks after beginning third. Dan Campbell was second, and Aaron VanFleet took third. Dunmyer has six victories and 892 points, most in the circuit.
In street stocks, Rick Meehleib won his third race in his sixth start. Points leader Brent Bickerstaff was second, and Kelly Shaulis finished third. Bickerstaff has three triumphs and 734 points.
After starting second, Nick Niemiec won the chargers race. Pole-sitter Cash Shaulis took second, and Scott Mitchell was third.
Pole-sitter Caleb Vasos won in fast four-cylinders. Johnathan Haburcsak finished second, and Skylar Berkey took third. Vasos has five victories and 866 points. Berkey is second with 814 points.
