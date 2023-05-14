JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Doug Glessner won for the third straight week to headline Saturday's lineup of six races at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
After starting sixth in modifieds, Glessner topped 2022 champion Tom Golik.
Owen Houpt, who started second, prevailed for the second time this season in late models. The Somerset native topped Teddy Gibala and 2022 champ Barry Awtey.
Stoystown native Will Hemminger also earned his second victory of the season as he topped the field in pro stocks. After starting fifth, Hemminger edged pole-sitter Josh Dunmyer and Kyle Burkholder.
In street stocks, Richard Meehleib picked up his first victory after starting second. He edged Dale Kimberly and Cindy Shaulis.
After beginning second in chargers, Darin Mauzy took the checkered flag for the second time this season. He topped May 6 winner Ken Burkholder.
R.J. Dallape, who started 10th, topped May 6 winner Caleb Vasos in fast 4s.
The Midwest Modifieds tour will entertain the Jennerstown crowd this coming Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.