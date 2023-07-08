ALTOONA, Pa. – Jackson Glenn recorded multiple hits for the second game in a row for the Curve, finishing 2-for-5 with three RBIs as Altoona defeated Erie 4-2 in front of 6,478 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday night.
Glenn knocked his third double of the series in the fourth inning off Erie reliever RJ Petit to score Tsung-Che Cheng and give the Curve a 2-1 lead. Later, Glenn came to the plate with two runners in scoring position in the sixth and delivered a single to center field off Blake Holub, bringing home both runs to put Altoona ahead for good with a 4-2 score.
It was a scheduled bullpen game for the Curve, who started left-hander Omar Cruz. Cruz allowed a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly to Wenceel Perez. It was his only run allowed in 2 2/3 innings. Justin Meis earned the win after he threw 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing just one run on a solo home run to Jake Holton. It was the only hit allowed by Meis, who struck out two batters.
Grant Ford, Tyler Samaniego and Oliver Garcia closed out the contest for the Curve with each player tossing a scoreless inning from the seventh through ninth innings. Garcia earned his fifth save of the season after closing the game in the ninth.
Cheng and Matt Fraizer each had two hits in the win as Altoona improved to 5-6 in the second half and 39-40 overall. The Curve have won three of five games in the series with the SeaWolves.
Altoona concludes its six-game homestand with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 1 p.m. Sunday. Altoona will send right-hander Braxton Ashcraft to the mound to face SeaWolves right-hander pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long.
