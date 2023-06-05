MEYERSDALE, Pa. — Meyersdale came within just a few feet of celebrating a walk-off victory when Laurel Daniels drilled a one-out double off the left-field fence in the bottom of the seventh inning in its PIAA Class 1A first-round matchup.
But much like most of the afternoon, it could not capitalize on it, leaving the door open for Glendale to slip through.
The Vikings manufactured two runs in the extra frame and Madison Peterson, who collected 10 strikeouts in a complete-game victory, worked out of a jam in the bottom half as they eliminated Meyersdale for the second consecutive season with a gutty 4-2 win in eight innings.
“I told the girls that we were at the top of our lineup in the eighth, while they were in the middle,” Glendale coach Bruce Vereshack said of the situation in extras. “If we’re going to win this game, we’re going to win it right now. I was really confident we were going to.”
The third-place finisher out of District 6, which reached the 2022 state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Montgomery, will meet District 7 runner-up Carmichaels in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Meanwhile, it was another bitter ending for the three-time defending District 5 champions, whose first loss this season also happened to be their last.
Meyersdale (21-1) left 12 runners on base, including two in scoring position in the eighth with a chance to tie it.
“We stranded a ton of runners,” Meyersdale coach Tim Miller said. “There were four innings at least where we had runners on third base and couldn’t plate a run. We had the opportunities.”
Three straight two-out singles in the third allowed Meyersdale to jump on top early. Marcella Dupre singled and moved to second on Amber Long’s infield hit. Junior Izabella Donaldson’s seeing-eye single through the left side scored Dupre and made it 1-0.
Donaldson, who hadn’t given up more than two runs in an outing all season until Monday, went the distance and suffered the loss after surrendering four runs, three earned, on five hits. The junior struck out 13 and walked two.
She conceded just one hit through the first four innings, but back-to-back knocks in the fifth was all the Vikings needed to draw even.
Glendale’s Riley Best, who finished 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, singled with two outs. Peterson followed it up with a line drive that got under the glove of Meyersdale’s Jessica Daughton, allowing her to race around the bases for a two-run inside-the-park home run to knot the game at 2-all.
The score remained until Best again singled to open the eighth. The senior leadoff hitter moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and eventually scored on a timely two-out double by Kelly Kasaback to give Glendale a 3-2 lead.
After stealing third, Kasaback came around to score a critical insurance run when Jillian Taylor reached on a throwing error.
Similar to 2022’s game that ended in a 6-5 Glendale victory, the Vikings inflicted the majority of their damage with two outs.
“Last year, we had a bad inning," Miller said. "There were two outs and we gave them a bunch of runs. This game in the last inning, there were two outs and we let them score two runs.”
Senior Amelia Kretchman singled to get Meyersdale going in the eighth. After Daughton and Morgan Walters hit into back-to-back fielder’s choices, Dupre singled with two outs. Both runners were left stranded when Long grounded out to Peterson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.