MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Glendale’s five runs in the top half of the fourth inning was enough to propel it to a 6-5 victory over District 5 champion Meyersdale in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A softball playoffs on Monday.
Vikings pitcher Madison Peterson threw a complete game, allowing five runs, two earned, on five hits to go along with eight strikeouts and one walk.
She also registered two hits, including an RBI double in the first inning and a 2-RBI single in the fourth that gave District 6 runner-up Glendale a 4-3 lead.
Sophomore Izabella Donaldson took the loss for Meyersdale after surrendering six runs on nine hits to pair with 11 strikeouts and five walks.
The Red Raiders scored two unearned runs in the first and went up 3-1 in the second when Jessica Daughton reached on an infield single and later scored on an RBI base hit by Marcella Dupre.
Donaldson drilled a solo home run to straightaway center field to lead off the fifth that cut Glendale’s lead to 6-4.
The Vikings will face District 2 champion Old Forge at a site and time to be announced in the quarterfinals set for Thursday.
