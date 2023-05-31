LORETTO, Pa. – Pitcher Angelina Wagner’s sock was bloodied from the ball that was lined off of her before being turned into an inning-ending groundout by shortstop Aub Leverknight’s alert reflexes and rifle arm, but that wasn’t what was hurting Ferndale’s senior standout most outside the dugout after the game.
“Sad. Really sad,” Wagner said. “I really thought we were going to make it to states.”
After finding a way to flip the script by beating archrival Conemaugh Valley to open the postseason, Wagner and the Yellow Jackets hoped they could continue settling old scores.
Unfortunately for Ferndale, the outcome against Glendale remained the same.
Ferndale couldn’t solve Vikings right-hander Madi Peterson, and Glendale eliminated the Yellow Jackets from the playoffs for the second year in a row, 3-0, in the District 6 Class 1A consolation game on Wednesday afternoon at St. Francis University’s Red Flash Softball Field.
“I honestly thought we were going to win,” Wagner said.
Ferndale finished the season 13-10.
“It’s heartbreaking. We can’t win if we don’t score,” Ferndale coach Chris Wagner said.
Ferndale managed just three hits off Peterson – singles by Sahmara Tillman, Leah Grassa and Deajah Chatman, and only Chatman’s flare in the seventh cleared the infield.
“We knew it was going to be a tough fight," Chatman said. "We fought until the end. We practiced hard all week. We just didn’t win.”
A tall, converted shortstop, Peterson, a sophomore, improved her pitching record against Ferndale to 3-0 over the past 54 weeks. In addition to a five-hitter in a 2022 District 6 semifinal, Peterson authored a four-hitter in a 15-2, five-inning Vikings rout of Ferndale in this year’s regular-season matchup on April 14, although Angelina Wagner didn’t oppose her in the circle that day.
Peterson struck out nine. She faced the minimum through four innings, helped by a double play.
“The playoff games last year boosted my confidence to help get me where I am now,” said Peterson, whose 19-4 Vikings will face the District 5 champion in the opening round of the PIAA tournament on Monday. "It definitely was an advantage (having beaten them before). Most of my pitches were working. My changeup was really on, which threw them off a bit.”
A St. Peter’s recruit with a .500 batting average entering the consolation game and 13 home runs over the past two seasons, Angelina Wagner homered twice to account for both of Ferndale’s runs against Peterson in the 2022 meeting. Peterson, though, got Wagner to ground out twice along with a popout to shortstop this time.
“Props to her to make that adjustment against me,” Wagner said.
Ferndale’s best chance to break through against Peterson was in the top of the fifth, when Chatman reached on an error and Tillman delivered a one-out infield hit.
However, when the late throw to first trying to get Tillman sailed into the fence, Vikings first baseman Alyssa Sinclair cleverly came back and tagged Tillman, who was ruled out because the umpire said she turned toward second base.
“I thought if they didn’t pass the (base)lines, why would you tag them out, because, if you pass the line, you’d be in fair territory?” Chris Wagner said. “But (the umpire) said they just have to make a motion to go. I didn’t even know that.”
Ferndale never got the tying run to the plate.
One could argue, though, that Ferndale beat the odds. The Yellow Jackets had a five-game losing streak in the middle of the season before winning eight of nine through the Conemaugh Valley playoff upset. Coach Wagner pointed out that only about three of his players have more than a couple of years of softball experience – third baseman Maisen Sechrengost, who made a couple of outstanding defensive plays, is in her first year.
“We worked hard for this,” Tillman said. “I think we did pretty well considering how the season started. It started off rocky.”
“The girls have been resilient,” Chris Wagner said. “We went from the bottom to slowly climbing our way back.”
Glendale broke a scoreless game with all three runs in the bottom of the third, two of which were unearned. Sinclair came across with the first run when Grassa in right field collided with center fielder Abby Barley trying to catch Riley Best’s flyball.
Peterson followed with an RBI single and scored herself on Kelly Kasaback’s base hit.
All but one of Glendale’s five hits came in the third.
“They realized what I was pitching, and, that inning, they were just on it,” Angelina Wagner said.
