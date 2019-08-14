The third and final round of the Greater Johnstown Golf Association Ladies Tournament for the 2019 season was played on Saturday at Somerset Country Club, and Berkley Hills won the cumulative championship with an 837 score.
Sunnehanna Country Club and Windber Country Club tied for second place with an 855 during the three events held in June, July and August.
In addition to the top three clubs, Ebensburg Country Club and Oakbrook Golf Club also were represented during the three-round tournament.
The third-round results included: Team low gross, Sunnehanna Country Club, Sheri Hudspeth, Sharon Lovette and Vicki Price, 272; Team low net, Windber Country Club, Betsy Sabo, Jane Keiper and Lis Zajdel, 203; Individual low gross, Price, Sunnehanna Country Club, 83; and Individual low net, tie, Sabo, Windber Country Club, and Dianna Craig, Somerset Country Club, 65.
