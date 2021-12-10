Carol Cecere wasn’t quoting Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s “The standard is the standard” line, but the Forest Hills High School girls basketball coach knows the type of expectations her team annually faces.
That’s a byproduct of winning seven consecutive District 6 titles and regularly making state playoff runs.
Even though much of the lineup from last season’s 20-1 PIAA Class 3A semifinalist team is graduated, Cecere is counting on this group to take another positive step.
“An interesting group of girls – 16 on the roster, four seniors, one returning starter,” Cecere said. “The other 12 are either freshmen or sophomores. We have no juniors. Seventy-five percent of our team is new to us.
“We didn’t start until Jan. 4 last year, so we had no open gyms and you couldn’t come in and shoot around last year. It’s like I have 12 brand-new players. It’s a totally different kind of preseason for us.”
The Rangers will rely on returning starter Remi Smith, a 5-foot-6 senior guard, and 5-11 senior Lexi Koeck, who had a lot of experience as one of the first substitutes to enter each game.
Seniors Mackenzie Hoover and Payton McGough are guards.
“The expectation is there,” Cecere said. “Those girls walk in every year and know the expectations are there. We keep talking about reloading and reloading.
“This team will get better as the year goes on, and that’s perfect for us. That’s when you want to peak.”
Forest Hills hit its stride from the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed season in 2021, winning its first 20 games before falling 74-58 at Mohawk High School in the Class 3A semifinal round. Mohawk finished as state runner-up.
Among the graduates were all-state selection Jordyn Smith, Paige Debias, Taylor Burda and Madeline Cecere.
Remi Smith brings experience, rebounding and the speed of a track star.
“Remi Smith could be a shooting guard, a point guard, and last year she was our second-best rebounder,” Cecere said. “She is fluid. She’s a medal-winner in the hurdles in the PIAA Track and Field Meet.
“She has swiftness. She can jump. She’ll be our leader on the floor.”
‘Remarkable season’
Windber coach Cory Pavlosky also led a team that made history last season.
The Ramblers went 20-2 and won the District 5 Class 2A crown. Windber beat District 10 champion Keystone High School on the road in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
Three starters and nine letterwinners return from the 2020-21 squad.
“I tell the girls last year was a remarkable season for us, with the depth that we had and running to the quarterfinals. That’s the goal every year of course,” Pavlosky said. “Every year you face challenges and obstacles.
“We start out 0-0.
“Our goal is to improve day by day and make that push to the latter part of the year.”
Gina Gaye is 319 points away from the 1,000-point milestone. She is the lone senior on the roster.
The Ramblers have six juniors, two sophomores and a pair of freshmen. Gaye averaged 12.6 points a game last season, and junior Rylee Ott scored 7.7 points a game.
“We have 11 players, but through the scrimmages and practices you can see that grit,” said Pavlosky, whose Ramblers will play United on Friday in the 49th annual Windber Area Athletic Association Boosters Tournament.
1,000-point cousins
Shanksville-Stonycreek brings experience back after claiming two straight District 5 Class 1A championships. The Vikings return four starters and five letterwinners from a 20-5 team that advanced to the first round of the PIAA playoff before falling 48-28 to Kennedy Catholic.
Shanksville has a pair of 1,000-point scorers in senior cousins Josie Snyder (1,025 points) and Rylee Snyder (1,062).
Rylee Snyder did suffer a foot injury during volleyball season, which she said might impact her playing time, especially early in the season.
Josie Snyder averaged 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds last season. Rylee Snyder earned an all-state selection after averaging 16.7 points and 11.4 rebounds. Liz Salsgiver and Sam Creamer also are seniors on the nine-player roster.
