Rachel Prosser and her Berlin Brothersvalley girls basketball team proved last season that dreams do come true and hard work truly does pay off.
The District 5 Class A champions put together an incredible PIAA playoff run capped by an historic 41-32 victory over Our Lady of Lourdes Regional in the state championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey.
A crowd of 3,100 – most wearing blue – watched Berlin (25-5) become the first Somerset County girls team state champion in any sport.
Prosser was named Coach of the Year and then-junior Kiera Booth was tabbed Player of the Year when the all-state team was announced a few weeks later.
"It really was a whirlwind," Prosser said of the days, weeks and months following a golden win.
The Mountaineers lost three starters from the state championship team to graduation. Prosser said Booth, who is headed to Villanova on a NCAA Division I volleyball scholarship, will not play during her senior season in basketball. That means senior guard Alexis Yanosky is the lone returning starter from the gold-medal team.
"We know that anything is possible now," said Prosser, whose team will play in the Homer-Center Tournament on Friday. “I think the younger girls are excited for it to be their turn to play. I have full confidence in them being able to accomplish the goals that we have for the year and fill the shoes very well."
Yanosky will fill the leadership role.
"Lexi loves the game of basketball and it shows in the way that she plays,” Prosser said. “She is going to be a great leader for us this year and be a good teammate."
Forest Hills has junior returning starters Madeline Cecere and Jordyn Smith as the Rangers hope to build on a string of five consecutive District 6 titles, including the Class AAAA crown last season. The Rangers advanced to the PIAA Round of 16 four straight years, including last season’s 21-4 mark.
"The winning culture and mindset that has been established remains unchanged,” said coach Carol Cecere, who has nine letterwinners. “A strong junior class will lead this team in a very competitive LHAC."
Penn Cambria welcomes back four starters from a 22-7 team that won the program’s first District 6-AAA title in 26 years. Coach Keith Saleme projected his starting five as seniors Lora Davis, Hannah Saleme, Madison Grove and Kenzie Shuagis, and sophomore Bayle Kunsman.
"We are looking to continue the momentum built from last season and hopefully get an opportunity to defend our D6 title,” said Coach Saleme, who has 14 letterwinners.
Central Cambria lost three starters from its PIAA Class AAA semifinalist team a year ago. Returnees Cassidy Bezek and Liz Bopp will be counted on for leadership.
"We have a great group of girls who have experienced success and are motivated to keep succeeding," coach Brittany Sedlock said.
Traditional District 6 and Class A power Bishop Carroll Catholic will begin a new era with John Bianconi as coach after the retirement of Bob Gongloff. Senior Mara Yahner is the lone starter back from an 18-8 team.
"We will look to compete in the highly competitive LHAC, make a run at a district championship and make it to the state playoffs," Bianconi said.
In District 5-AA, Windber has six players with starting experience back from a 21-5 team. Seniors Alayna Elliott and Kortney Karl each are three-year starters, and junior Amanda Cominsky is a two-year starter. Junior Natalie Buza and sophomores Gina Gaye and Samantha Toki also have starting experience.
"With a great core of returning players and a very hard-working freshman class, we hope to be very competitive in our conference and district," said coach Cory Pavlosky, whose team won the WestPAC title and was 5-AA runner-up last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.