MILL HALL – Two area wrestlers earned titles at the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain.
Chestnut Ridge finished third as a team with 163.5 points, 25.5 points behind first-place Canon McMillan.
Forest Hills sophomore Erik Gibson and Chestnut Ridge senior Duane Knisely won championships at 152 and 220 pounds, respectively.
Gibson, a PIAA Class AA bronze medalist at 138 last year, defeated Owen J. Roberts senior Antonio Petrucelli 12-8 in the finals. Petrucelli was a PIAA fifth-place finisher in Class AAA last year at 138. Knisely prevailed in a 5-0 decision over Big Spring’s Hunter Hefflefinger in the finals.
Other grapplers finishing in the top five were Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman (third at 106), Kai Burkett (third at 120), Gryphon Callihan (fifth at 152), Nathan Holderbaum (fifth at 113) and Trevor Weyandt (third at 145), and Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington (second at 126) and Ryan Weyandt (fifth at 160).
