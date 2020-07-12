JENNERSTOWN – Defending champion Teddy Gibala won for the first time this season during Saturday’s First Responders Appreciation Night at Jennerstown Speedway Complex. Gibala became the fourth different Late Model driver to prevail in four events this season. Also celebrating in Victory Lane were Jennerstown native R.J. Dallape (Modifieds), Aaron VanFleet (Street Stocks), Dale Kimberly (Chargers), Somerset’s Evan Nibert (Fast ’n Furious 4s) and Boswell native James Gottschalk Jr. (Enduro).
In Late Models, points leader Albert Francis crashed just two laps into the 30-lap feature. Barry Awtey and Andrew Kostelnik also sustained damange. Somerset native Garry Wiltrout began from pole position and led through the first five laps.
Gibala, who started third, took the lead on Lap 6 and held the top position throughout the duration of the race. Awtey climbed through the field and finished second. Wiltrout took third.
Dallape started second in the Modifieds race. A multi-car crash at the start helped Dallape gain a huge lead as he coasted to his third victory. Anthony Aiello came in second place.
In Street Stocks, VanFleet took an early lead, built on his advantage and prevailed for the second time this season. Friedens native Casey Fleegle climbed into second place on Lap 5 and finished as the runner-up.
Kimberly led throughout the Chargers race for his eighth consecutive triumph. Adam Kostelnik and leader Steven Singo made contact fighting for the lead with five laps to go. Singo spun, and during the caution, Kostelnik was also sent to the tail of the field for causing the spin. Kyle Burkholder came in second.
Nibert grabbed the lead from pole position in the Fast ’n Furious 4s. On the final lap, Fleegle grabbed the top spot for a brief period. However, Nibert recovered and took the checkered flag with a bold pass for his second victory.
Gottschalk took the first round of the Enduro Series, a six-cylinder division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.