JENNERSTOWN – For the third straight year, Jennerstown Speedway hosted the “Must See Sprint Car Series” on Saturday.
Veteran Brian Gerster won the David D. Mateer Tribute race for the winged sprint cars, defeating a field of drivers from six states.
In the Laurel Highlands regular five-division racing, defending Jennerstown late model champ, Teddy Gibala, won for the second time in 2020.
Also celebrating in Victory Lane were Anthony Aiello (modifieds), Aaron Van Fleet (street stocks), Steve Singo (chargers) and Michael Saler (4-cylinders).
Jennerstown concludes the season Saturday, crowning champions in all five divisions, with action set to begin at 6 p.m.
