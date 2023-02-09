Rick Britt recalled how he and his friends used to watch Moses Gray train for football season by running through the streets of East Conemaugh Borough, finishing with a trek up a steep dirt road wending the hillside.
“When we were young fellas, he was going to Indiana University at the time,” Britt said of Gray, the former college and professional football standout whose imposing 6-foot-2, 260-pound frame suited his role on the offensive line.
“He used to run on the steep Lazos Grove Road near the Mount Sinai Baptist Church that was on Greeve Street,” said Britt, 77, a Johnstown City Council member.
“Every day, he would get his jogging in. As young boys, we would watch him, follow him and we even would jump on his stomach to strengthen his stomach. He was our idol.”
A Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer, Gray died Monday in Indianapolis at age 85 after a lengthy illness.
Gray stood out at East Conemaugh, earning Tribune-Democrat All-Scholastic Team honors while playing for coach Mike Slavich’s Iron Horses. An offensive lineman, Gray played for NCAA Division I Indiana University from 1957 to 1960.
In 1961, teams in both the NFL and former American Football League selected Gray in their respective drafts.
The NFL’s New York Giants picked Gray in the ninth round, and the AFL’s New York Titans took him in the 27th round.
Gray played on a Titans team that went 7-7 and placed third in the AFL East in 1961. Sports Illustrated once labeled Gray as one of the best offensive tackles in the AFL.
“I watched him when he played for the Titans. I saw him on TV,” said Bruce Haselrig, who like Gray, is a member of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame. “The fact that he was from the Johnstown area and he was that impressive as an athlete was a plus to me. He always impressed me.
“When he came to town, he talked to people,” Haselrig added. “He wasn’t an ego guy. I got some ideas from him about doing things in the community because he was heavily involved in his community and moving things forward.”
Gray joined General Motors in 1962, soon after his two-year AFL career concluded. He eventually attained the role as general superintendent of manufacturing plants before retiring in 1992. He worked and resided in Indianapolis most of his adult life.
The civic-minded Gray gained acclaim for his work toward acquiring families for adoptable Black children, as the Moses William Gray Award was initiated in 1986.
He’s been recognized as B’nai B’rith Man of the Year (1974), General Motors Award for Excellence in Community Service (1978), national Chivas Regal Entrepreneur Award (1990) and the National Black Police Officers Community Service Award (2015).
Gray had affiliations with the Wilma Rudolph Foundation; 100 Black Men of America, Inc., serving as national secretary; State Council on Adoptable Children, serving as president; Black Adoption Committee; and served as inaugural president of the Indiana Association for Rights of Children (1974).
“He was my hero when he was playing football,” said Julius Porcher, 82, who played for East Conemaugh’s rival Franklin High School.
“He was probably the strongest football player of that time. We all looked up to him,” Porcher said. “He was a powerful man, but he was a nice person who you respected. He was not only a good football player. He was a good person to have as a friend. He was just a nice guy, a gentle giant. I thought the world of him.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
