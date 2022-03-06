ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Jared Scott’s goal at 4:11 of the overtime period broke a 2-all tie and gave the Northeast Generals a 3-2 win over the Johnstown Tomahawks on Sunday.
It was the Generals’ second win in as many days against the Tomahawks as the teams jostle for position in the NAHL’s East Division.
Northeast (27-20-1) sits five points behind Johnstown in the division. The Tomahawks (27-16-6) have 60 points, matching second-place Maryland, which has a game in had over Johnstown.
Northeast struck first 51 seconds into the middle period on Ryan Gordon’s 19th goal of the season.
The Tomahawks netted the next two goals as Braedon Ford (5:46) and Holt Oliphant (11:39) each scored. Frank Jenkins was credited with an assist on the Ford tally while Tyler DesRochers and Zachary Murray helped on Oliphant’s 14th of the season.
The Generals capped the wild second period with Joe Schubert’s goal at 16:32.
Matthew O’Donnell stopped 36 shots in the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.