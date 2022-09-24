ATTLEBORO, Mass. – A pair of third-period goals from the Northeast Generals' Jake LaRusso provided the difference in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Johnstown Tomahawks.
LaRusso, with help from Jared Scott and Sixten Jennersjo, put the Generals ahead at the 15:29 mark of the third. Less than a minute later, LaRusso struck again with assists credited to Jenenrsjo and Matthew DeSpirt.
The teams were tied at 2 after the second thanks to a back-and-forth period touched off by Johnstown's Frank Jenkins, who netted his first goal of the season on a Northeast delayed penalty at the 1:15 mark. Zachary Aben assisted on Jenkins' first of the season.
Paul Minnehan replied for Northeast with his second goal of the series and fourth goal of the season with 6:34 to go in the middle frame. Johnstown regained the lead at the 16:40 mark as James Barbour regained the lead with assists from Aben and David Matousek, but Northeast responded as well as Minnehan scored less than two minutes later.
Johnstown netminder Matt O'Donnell stopped 33 of 37 shots that he faced.
