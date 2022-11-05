ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Jake LaRusso’s hat trick and five-point nights from David Andreychuk and Jackson McCarthy led the way for the Northeast Generals in a 7-3 win over the Johnstown Tomahawks Saturday at New England Sports Village.
Andreychuk and McCarthy each had a goal and four assists in the win, helping the Generals work a split with Johnstown, a 4-1 winner over Northeast on Friday.
The Tomahawks opened the scoring in both the first and second periods, using a David Matousek goal at the 3:07 mark of the first to go up 1-0. With Northeast up 2-1 to start the second period, Zachary Aben potted an unassisted shorthand goal at 2:06 to draw Johnstown even.
Northeast scored five of the next six goals to pull ahead and away from the Tomahawks, with James Barbour’s goal at 10:15 of the third cutting the Generals’ lead to 5-3.
Adam Johnson stopped 31 of the 38 shots he faced in the loss, Toby Hopp made 38 saves while earning the win.
