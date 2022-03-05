ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Paul Minnehan’s goal with 4:29 remaining broke a 1-all tie to give the Northeast Generals a 2-1 win over the Johnstown Tomahawks on Saturday.
The Tomahawks’ Holt Oliphant netted his 13th goal of the season at 17:34 of the second with assists from Stephen Kyrkostas and Jake Black. Northeast notched the game’s first goal at 10:54 of the opening period with Kyle Schroeder’s eighth of the campaign.
Dominik Wasik stopped 32 shots in defeat for Johnstown, which holds a six-point lead over Northeast for third place in the NAHL’s East Division.
