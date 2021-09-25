ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Northeast Generals defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks 6-3 Saturday night and secured the weekend sweep on home ice at the New England Sports Village.
The Generals’ CJ Zezima opened the scoring 12:43 into the game. A power-play goal by Northeast’s Matt Boczar followed before the Tomahawks’ Jake Black notched his second goal in as many games at 18:01 of the opening frame.
David Matousek tied the game up for the Tomahawks 8:01 into the second period with assists going to Stephen Kyrkostas and Will Elger. The Generals replied with forward Brent Keefer getting the go-ahead goal for Northeast at the 14:38 mark.
The Tomahawks struck early in the third with a goal from Sean Ramsay at the 1:26 mark. Jared Scott rput the Generals ahead to stay with Ryan Gordon following 12:56 into the third. As the Tomahawks pulled goaltender Karsten Bourgoine for the extra attacker, Scott scored his second of the game at 18:48 to set the final.
