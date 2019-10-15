BLAIRSVILLE – Rockwood junior Vileska Gelpi’s day got off to a rather rocky start on Tuesday at the PIAA Class AA West Region golf championships at the Tom’s Run Course at the Chestnut Ridge Resort.
The tournament was delayed an hour and a half due to frost, and Gelpi struggled to find her rhythm on her early holes.
But just as the sun warmed up the course, so Gelpi’s golf game heated up.
She finished with an 84, 12 over par, one of three area qualifiers for the PIAA Championships. Gelpi will be joined on Monday and Tuesday at the Heritage Hills Resort in York by Forest Hills senior Liz Zajdel, who survived a one-hole playoff to advance, while Bedford senior Jared Turner will be in the boys’ field next week.
“I really got off to a rough start,” said Gelpi, who was 10 strokes behind winner Lydia Swan of North East. “I luckily came back around and I feel a lot better. I think the later start gave me too much time to think and that was why I started off badly.
“My putting was just awful. I was reading everything so wrong. I am actually proud of myself because the way it started out, I could have just given up and kept going backwards from there.”
Gelpi said that when she had played the course in the past, the weather conditions were much more challenging.
“I think I play better in difficult weather,” Gelpi said. “I was shedding layers all day. I started with four layers and just kept taking them off.”
Rockwood coach Nick Buterbaugh was happy with the way that Gelpi rallied on Tuesday.
“This was one of those days where she just had to grind it out, but her strong finish is something that she has been working on throughout the entire year and taking pride in finishing the right way,” Buterbaugh said. “The last couple holes she went par, birdie, par and that was a definite positive.”
Zajdel, who had also qualified for regionals last year, earned her spot at the 2019 championships in dramatic fashion, shooting par on the first
playoff hole to advance to the finals over Central Cambria senior Jaylee Sikora and Greensburg Central Catholic sophomore Ella Zambruno.
“I just had the mentality not to lose, because I knew I worked my whole entire season for this moment and I did it,” Zajdel said. “I started off a little rough, but when I made the turn, I got a little more confidence in everything and I started to play my game. I thought I hit my irons well today. I remembered a lot of the holes from last year and played them differently than I did before.”
Rangers’ coach Chad Cordek said Zajdel’s mental attitude was the biggest change from last year to this year.
“Last year, she would have broken down and it would have been hard for her to make a comeback,” Cordek said. “She had a streak of like eight or nine holes today that got her right back in it.”
Turner, who also qualified for the state championships last year, finished with a 77, 5 over par, and six strokes behind champion Isaiah Swan, a junior from North East who had a 1-under 77.
“I hit the ball well,” Turner said. “I putted pretty well and made a couple good putts that helped me. I had a couple good drives.”
Despite not qualifying individually, Sikora and the rest of her Central Cambria golfers are the District 6 champions and will advance to the team championship Oct. 23 at Heritage Hills.
The other area girls who competed on Tuesday were Penn Cambria senior Kayla Ringler (89) and Conemaugh Township junior Grace Thomas (92).
District 5 champion sophomore Matt Tokarczyk of Bedford finished with an 83, while Chestnut Ridge senior Kamden Clapper had an 84 and Rockwood senior Braxton Judy an 87.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.