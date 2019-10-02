ROARING SPRING – Rockwood’s Vileska Gelpi’s 71 topped all golfers in the field as the Rockets junior claimed the District 5 Class AA girls championship on Wednesday at Iron Masters Country Club.
Gelpi was also a part of Rockwood’s team championship, which bested the eight teams competing on Wednesday.
Conemaugh Township’s Grace Thomas fired an 87 to take second in the girls tournament, while also joining Gelpi in qualifying for the PIAA Class AA southwest regional on Oct. 15 at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville.
Bedford’s Matt Tokarczyk posted a 79 in taking the boys’ crown, holding off Chestnut Ridge’s Kamden Clapper (80), Rockwood’s Braxton Judy (85) and Bedford’s Jared Turner (85). All four of those golfers advance to the boys’ southwest regional. also on Oct. 15 at Tom’s Run.
As a team, Rockwood’s quartet of Gelpi, Judy, Brady Atchison (85) and Gabe Bluebaugh (92) totaled a 333 to ward off Bedford (347) and Chestnut Ridge (364).
