The Kiski School is nearly an hour’s drive from Sunnehanna Country Club, but the Cougars felt right at home in the Wheeling Scholastic Golf Tournament on Sunday – as did Rockwood’s Vileska Gelpi.
Led by three local golfers – Grant Lumley of Richland, Patrick Jacob of Somerset and Ian Russ of Westmont – the Kiski School posted a 228, four strokes better than second-place State College, to win a second straight team title.
“I think Grant and I collectively hit a lot of greens,” said Jacob, the Cougars’ team captain. “That’s the trick to this golf course is hitting greens and keep putting for par. When you miss greens or fairways, it starts to get very tough.
“You can get tough lies in the fescue or behind trees.”
Lumley shot an even-par 71 – good for second place and a stroke behind Mount Union’s Trey Hefflefinger. Lumley’s score was five strokes better than last year.
“I hit most fairways and from there I was able to hit most of the greens and two-putt from there,” he said. “Just stay consistent. I played safe and conservative and scored well.”
Russ shot an 81, which tied for 18th, and he was thrilled to get his hands on the team title again.
“To me, it’s amazing,” Russ said. “My uncle (Doug Wolfe) has run the tournament for years. When I went to Kiski, I thought I’d never get the chance to play in it. All of my cousins, uncles have played in this tournament. For us to come and win the team tournament means a whole lot to me. I’m sure it means a lot to my uncle that I get to play in it.”
Russ is a member at Sunnehanna. He was paired Sunday with one of his frequent summer partners in Bishop McCort Catholic’s Connor Coyle, which Russ said made it feel like just another round on the Westmont course.
“It makes it a lot easier, especially on a course like this,” he said. “Greens are rolling really fast. Even the fairways are like hitting concrete. You can lose a ball very easily.”
Xavier Martinez, who hails from Spain, shot an 82 for Kiski.
Gelpi, a junior from Rockwood, won her third consecutive Wheeling girls title.
“I just play really well here,” she said after carding a 75 that was better than all but four of the boys in the tournament and 12 strokes better than girls runner-up Riley Kracaw of State College. “It’s one of my favorite courses and I just always do well.”
Gelpi birdied Nos. 2 and 8 and had a strong day off the tee.
“My driver (was working well),” she said. “That usually doesn’t happen, so I was happy.”
Penn Cambria’s Gregory Caldwell was the top-finishing boys golfer from a local school, as he tied Jacob for fifth at 76.
Rockwood’s Brady Atchison and Bedford’s Matt Tokarczyk each shot a 77, while Penn Cambria’s Thomas Weakland and Bishop McCort teammates Lukas Cascino and Zach Ramach were in a group of golfers at 79.
Central Cambria’s Jaylee Sikora, Rockwood’s Judy Braxton and Forest Hills’ Liz Zajdel finished tied for fifth among the girls with identical scores of 90.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.