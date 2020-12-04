John Gelatt scored three goals and goaltender Sam Evola stopped 28 shots as the Johnstown Tomahawks beat the Maine Nordiques 4-1 to move into first place in the NAHL East Division on Friday afternoon in Lewiston, Maine.
Gelatt netted his eighth, ninth and 10th goals of the season at Androscoggin Bank Colisee.
“That whole line was pretty awesome,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said of Gelatt, Brendan Clark and Jay Ahearn.
The Tomahawks (7-3-3) have 17 points and moved into first place, a point ahead of Maine (8-4) and the Maryland Black Bears (7-3-2). Maryland played the New Jersey Titans on Friday night.
The Tomahawks opened the scoring on Gelatt’s first goal at 14:06 of the first period. Clark assisted.
“Definitely it was big to get the first goal,” Gelatt said. “(Thursday) we were playing from behind the whole game (a 6-2 loss). Once we had the lead, we kept going. A nice win.”
Clark made it 2-0 with a power-play tally with only 49 seconds remaining in the second frame. Caden Lewandowski had an assist.
Gelatt scored 2:52 into the third, but Maine’s Cannon Green put the Nordiques on the scoreboard at 16:42 on the power play.
Gelatt closed the scoring at 17:32. Ahearn had an assist.
The Tomahawks concluded a string of five road games played in eight days by going 2-3.
“I would have liked to have better overall results,” Letizia said. “I don’t think it was great by any means. We were 2-3 in five games. But I would have told you we were the better team in all five games.
“You just have to learn from that. We now have a home stretch coming up, eight games. We have to make sure we use that to our advantage.”
Johnstown outshot Maine 35-29. Evola improved to 5-1-1.
“I thought he came in focused in the game,” Letizia said of his goalie. “You could tell he was ready for this one. He was solid.
“He made a lot of saves. I think he knew he had to come away with the win. He did a good job.”
