JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Earlier this week, Conemaugh Valley’s softball team notched a 15-run mercy-rule victory at Windber.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Ramblers returned the favor on the Blue Jays’ home field and handed Conemaugh Valley its first WestPAC loss of the season thanks to an offensive explosion that produced 13 hits, including four home runs, in a 12-2 five-inning triumph.
“Coming off that mercy-rule loss on Monday, we kept our heads high,” said Windber coach Kayla McMunn, whose team improved to 8-3 overall and 7-2 in conference play.
“It was a team effort,” McMunn said. “I was very pleased with our hitting. It was a domino effect from one girl to the next.”
Five Ramblers had multiple hits in the contest, with Gina Gaye’s monster day at the plate leading the way. The senior first baseman went 3-for-4 with two homers and a double, driving in five runs. Winning pitcher Hannah Tallion had two hits and three RBIs, while Mady Arnold, Aaliyah James and Isabelle Byer each finished with a pair of hits.
Tallion scattered six hits and struck out two without walking a batter to earn the win in the circle.
“We had a tough time hitting (Tallion’s) off-speed stuff,” Conemaugh Valley coach Paula McCleester said. “It was working for her, and it threw our timing off.”
“(Windber) came out ready to hit,” McCleester said. “I knew the ball was going to be flying in this type of weather. It did for them, not quite as much for us.
“Quite a few balls went out to the fence.
“Ours were caught and theirs went over, and that was the difference.”
Catcher Katie Ledwich went 2-for-2 to produce the only multi-hit game for the Blue Jays (10-2, 8-1).
Windber set the tone for the contest by scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first.
Arnold drew a one-out walk and came home on Gaye’s double into the gap. With two down, Tallion’s single to center drove in Gaye.
The Ramblers broke it open in the second, as Lindsay Custer’s one-out bunt single ignited what proved to be a five-run rally. After a walk to Maggie Manippo, Arnold’s single scored Custer. Gaye then blasted a three-run shot over the left-field fence to make it 6-0.
“The last game we played them, we were out of our routine that day and weren’t really ready,” Gaye said. “Today, we came out prepared and really wanted to win to show we were a better team than the score of that last game showed.”
James added a two-out solo homer to cap off the frame for Windber.
Windber added four more runs in the top of the fourth. Arnold’s leadoff single was followed by Gaye’s second round-tripper, a drive to right field that put her team up 9-0. Byer and James drew consecutive walks before Tallion’s two-run single.
The Blue Jays got on the board in the bottom of the inning. Delanie Davison reached on an error to lead off, and singles by Ledwich and Bella Grecek loaded the bases with one out. Julia Stiffler’s single to short right plated the first Conemaugh Valley run, but a potential big inning was thwarted when center fielder Alexis James made a running grab of Julia Hudec’s drive near the fence and doubled off the runner to end the frame.
Byer’s solo shot to left in the top of the fifth completed the Ramblers’ scoring.
Megan Rosenbaum led off the bottom of the frame with a single and came home on Anna Gunby’s sacrifice fly to deep center to set the final.
