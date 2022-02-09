WINDBER, Pa. – Gina Gaye has been an impact player for the Ramblers since her freshman season on the court, starting by coming off the bench and eventually developing into Windber’s top two-way role player.
While also battling through a major knee injury during her tenure, Gaye worked for the past four years to reach the 1,000 career point milestone, and she achieved it on Wednesday night.
Gaye scored a game-high 15 points, surpassing the mark in the second quarter, as Windber staved off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by Juniata Valley, 43-37, to earn its 11th consecutive victory.
“I just feel like I’m on Cloud Nine,” Gaye said.
“This has been a goal of mine for a long time, but it never came before winning as a team. Just being able to achieve this after my injury, it’s just a testament to how hard I worked when I was out.”
Gaye was fouled driving to the basket with 4:52 remaining in the second quarter.
Going to the line needing one point to hit the milestone, Windber’s lone senior swished her first shot, resulting in a resounding applause from her teammates and the large crowd in attendance.
“It’s always nice to see someone achieve 1,000 points, especially with Gina,” Windber coach Cory Pavlosky said. “She now joins a list that’s not too big with girls. Gina’s a hard worker. She’s in the gym all the time and does whatever you ask her to do. I’m so proud of her as a coach. It’s very well-deserved.”
Gaye called achieving her benchmark at the foul line “ironic” after going 4-for-13 at the charity stripe in the Ramblers’ season-opening 46-40 loss to United on Dec. 10.
“At the beginning of the season, I was really struggling with free throws,” Gaye said. “In that first game, I missed like nine, so after the game, I stayed after and shot free throws in the gym. It was a little more stressful, definitely, being in that moment.”
Windber started off the contest strong, with Gaye scoring the first six points of the game, leading to an early Juniata Valley timeout.
The Ramblers maintained pressure on the Green Hornets, forcing seven first-half turnovers, but Juniata Valley kept the game within reach despite trailing by as much as seven in the second quarter. After the Green Hornets cut the lead to 17-14, Gaye and Shannon Tokarsky made back-to-back 3-pointers to send Windber into the half ahead 23-14.
Windber then outscored Juniata Valley 13-4 over the first six minutes of the third quarter to reach its largest lead of the game at 36-18. After this, the Ramblers offense fell silent, scoring just seven points in the final 10 minutes of the contest.
Juniata Valley (12-7) tallied the final four points of the third before outscoring the Ramblers 15-7 in the fourth, getting as close as six points on the Green Hornets’ final bucket from Avery Taylor with 35 seconds remaining.
“We had times where we lacked some effort tonight,” Juniata Valley coach Clayton DeForrest said.
“I told the girls that I think if we gave that same effort the whole game, we could’ve taken this. There was definitely a little more sense of urgency from us late in the game, and it showed.”
Windber (16-3, 9-1) has two section contests remaining against Blacklick Valley and Ferndale on Thursday and Friday, respectively, and will need to win both to have a shot of taking the No. 1 seed in the WestPAC away from Portage.
The Mustangs (17-3, 11-1) completed their conference schedule with a 54-14 win over North Star on Wednesday night, and have a matchup against Bellwood-Antis on Monday to close the regular season.
“This was a big win, very hard fought against a tough team,” Pavlosky said. “If we clean our mistakes up a little and we get a run here in these last few games, let the chips fall where they may and give us a shot to achieve our goal and put more numbers on the banner. We just have to do it one game at a time.”
