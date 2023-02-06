ERIE, Pa. – Reigning PSAC West player of the week Samantha Pirosko amassed a game-high 22 points and went 9-for-18 from the field to lead Gannon to a 83-66 victory over Pitt-Johnstown on Monday evening inside Highmark Events Center.
A 21-12 scoring advantage in the second quarter helped the Golden Knights lead 41-29 at halftime. Gannon (22-3, 14-3 PSAC) outscored Pitt-Johnstown (13-9, 10-5) 24-19 in the third frame. Gannon led 20-17 after the first quarter.
Pirosko has 1,322 career points. Emma Wright (17 points and 10 rebounds) and Delaney Dogan (13 points and 11 boards) each posted double-doubles. Dogan dished out six assists. Gannon shot 50.8% from the field (32-for-63), including 6-for-13 from beyond the arc.
Ashley Norling led Pitt-Johnstown with 18 points and eight rebounds. Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper poured in 15 points, and Hayden Taylor chipped in 10 points. Peyton Alazaus added nine points, and Cassidy Crawford netted eight.
Gannon secured a 20-9 edge in second-chance points and 48-28 advantage in points in the paint.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 37.5% from the field (18-for-48) and made 27 of 37 shots from the charity stripe.
Gannon started fast and hit three of its first four 3-pointers, including a pair from Maddie Wheatley, to run out to a double-digit lead. Pitt-Johnstown answered and outscored the Golden Knights, 17-9, to narrow it to three. Seven straight points from Alazaus capped a 10-4 Pitt-Johnstown spurt, before Clapper hit two free throws with 15 seconds left in the opening quarter to make it 20-17.
After Pirosko’s layup and free throw three minutes into the second quarter got Gannon’s lead back out to 10, Norling followed with two baskets for the Mountain Cats to get it down to 29-23. Pitt-Johnstown eventually trailed at the half, 41-29, to the nationally-ranked Golden Knights.
Similar to the first quarter, Gannon got off to a quick start in the third quarter and pushed the lead out to 45-29. Pitt-Johnstown continued to battle and shaved seven points off the deficit on two Crawford free throws and a basket in the paint from Taylor midway through the quarter. However, the Golden Knights were able to regain the momentum and took a 65-48 advantage into the final quarter on their way to their fourth consecutive win.
