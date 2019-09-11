ERIE – Gannon scored three first-half goals in a 5-1 victory over the Pitt-Johnstown women’s soccer team in Wednesday’s PSAC-opener.
Mia Dirienzo accounted for Pitt-Johnstown’s goal, but the Mountain Cats slipped to 0-2-0 overall and 0-1-0 in the PSAC Western Division.
The Golden Knights led 1-0 on Emily Cekella’s goal off of Megan McCartney’s cross 2 minutes into the match, before Asesling McCullough finished Vanessa Coccurella’s assist behind Pitt-Johnstown goalkeeper Maria Mosquera 10 minutes later. Gannon then got an unassisted goal from Molly Whaley in the 43rd minute to put the Golden Knights in front, 3-0, at the half.
McCartney added a goal of her own 11 minutes into the second half to increase Gannon’s lead to 4-0.
Pitt-Johnstown got on the scoreboard in the 66th minute when Dirienzo found the upper right corner of the net, but the Golden Knights answered right back in the 73rd minute on a goal by Hannah Hays that set the final at 5-1.
Mosquera faced 24 Gannon shots, made four saves, but allowed all five goals. Kennedy Solymosi earned the win in net for the Golden Knights after seeing eight shots, making one save, and allowing one goal.
With the win, Gannon improved to 2-0-0 overall and 1-0-0 in the PSAC West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.