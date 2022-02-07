ERIE – The Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team went on an 18-0 run to take the lead, but the storybook finish didn't happen at Gannon University.
The Golden Knights held off the Mountain Cats 67-66, snapping Pitt-Johnstown's three-game winning streak.
Coach Bob Rukavina's team had won 10 of its past 11 games prior to Monday night's setback.
John Paul Kromka’s 17 points and game-highs of nine rebounds and four blocks led Pitt-Johnstown, which slipped to 17-5 overall and 13-3 PSAC Western Division play.
Four Mountain Cats scored in double figures. Along with Kromka, Drew Magestro scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while Fred Mulbah had 10 points, five rebounds and a game-high seven assists. Jared Jakubick added 10 points and seven rebounds. Pitt-Johnstown also got eight points from North Star graduate Andy Zuchelli and five rebounds from Joe Batt.
Braden Olsen’s game-high 23 points and nine rebounds and Lance Amir Paul’s 12 points led the Golden Knights, now 12-7 overall and 9-6 in the PSAC West.
The Golden Knights held the momentum and pushed the lead out to 49-29 early in the second half.
Now it was the Mountain Cats’ turn. Pitt-Johnstown stormed back with 18 unanswered points, including two 3-pooiners and eight points from Magestro to cut it to 49-47 with 12 minutes remaining.
The Mountain Cats weren’t done. Ryan Smith hit a 3-pointer at 10:10 to make it a one-point game, before Mulbah’s jumper a minute later competed the comeback and put Pitt-Johnstown back in front, 54-53.
Five consecutive points from Kromka and a Mulbah layup helped get Pitt-Johnstown’s lead out to 63-57 at 4:43. Gannon regained the lead by one with 1:37 left on two Robertas Jonaitis free-throws, and Lance-Amir Paul’s layup at :52 made it 67-64.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.