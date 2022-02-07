ERIE – Gannon University, ranked 25th nationally, edged the Pitt-Johnstown women's basketball team 66-61 on Monday night.
Pitt-Johnstown lost its third consecutive game to fall to 9-13 overall, 7-9 in the PSAC Western Division.
Gannon University is 17-4 overall, 12-4 in the division.
The Mountain Cats were led by Olivia Fasick's 15 points and Peyton Alazaus' 13 points. Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper had 12 points and five steals, Ashley Norling had 12 points, and Molly Wagoner pulled down nine rebounds.
Tori Abenrader and Samantha Pirosko each scored 12 points for Gannon, and Emma Wright and Emily Poling each netted 11 points.
