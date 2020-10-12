UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Football will open the 2020 campaign on Oct. 24 at Indiana to face the Hoosiers for a 3:30 p.m. kick on FS1, it was announced Monday.
The game will also be available on the Penn State Sports Network (2 p.m. airtime) and GoPSUsports.com.
The Nittany Lions will be making their fifth all-time appearance on FS1 and it will be Penn State’s 294th regular season game on television since 1995, tied for the nation’s lead with Michigan.
Penn State and Indiana have squared off every year since 2007 in Big Ten games. The Nittany Lions are 22-1 all-time against the Hoosiers, including an 11-1 mark in Bloomington.
The last time the squads met, quarterback Sean Clifford was responsible for three touchdowns and running back Journey Brown rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 9 Penn State to a 34-27 win over the No. 24 Hoosiers on Nov. 16, 2019, in Beaver Stadium.
The Nittany Lions return 15 total starters from last season (eight on offense, four on defense, three on special teams) and 39 letter winners (16 on offense, 20 on defense, three on special teams). Of the returnees, eight earned All-Big Ten recognition in 2019.
Capped by a 53-39 win over No. 17 Memphis in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 28, 2019, the Nittany Lions posted their third 11-win season in four years with an 11-2 record. It marked Penn State's 18th 11-win season overall and eighth since joining the Big Ten. Penn State's last stretch with 11 wins in three-of-four years was 1968-71.
Penn State finished in the Top 10 of The Associated Press poll and the Amway Coaches polls for its third Top 10 finish in both polls in the past four seasons. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 9 in the final AP and Amway Coaches polls. Additionally, Penn State was No. 10 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings. The Nittany Lions have ended the season in the AP Top 25 in four-consecutive seasons for the first time since a seven-year stint from 1993-99. Penn State is one-of-four teams (Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma) to rank in the Top 12 of the CFP final rankings in each of the last four seasons (2016-19).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.