ERIE — The atmosphere was reminiscent of a crowded sports bar on a fall Sunday.
Televisions were everywhere. Sets of eyes were glued to each screen. Occasionally, cheers would erupt from the spectators after a big play. Sometimes, a group chant would start up for a favorite player.
Still, it wasn't a football game that everyone was focused on. It wasn't baseball, basketball or hockey.
It was a video game.
Specifically, it was "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," a game for the Nintendo Switch. Each of the roughly 25 TVs that were set up inside the big banquet hall at the Clarion Hotel Lake Erie was connected to a Switch console. And about 160 people from western Pennsylvania, northeast Ohio and western New York had converged on this room to take up controllers.
The June 30 event was called Brawl on the Bay, and represented the Erie region's first foothold in the ever-growing world of competitive video gaming, known as esports.
The Brawl on the Bay was hosted by a gaming group called SmashErie. The group had been hosting monthly "Smash Bros." tournaments since January and had seen steady upticks in participation. The June "Brawl" was the biggest yet, helped no doubt by the event's $1,500 prize pool.
Hosting gaming tournaments, said SmashErie co-founder Andrew Wykoff, "was kind of an idea that we spitballed back in November right before 'Smash Ultimate' came out. We were having tournaments in the house all the time and my wife was getting very angry because we went from having five people in the house to like 10, 15, 20. Finally, my co-founder and I said we should just rent a place out for the day and maybe have like 30, 40 people show up."
At the group's first event in January, Wykoff said, "We had 84."
That number had doubled by the time of the June tournament.
The growth that SmashErie experienced is not uncommon. Esports as a whole is exploding. And yet, for many people, it's a completely alien world.
So, here's an entry-level rundown of what esports is and where it could be heading in the near future:
The games
While SmashErie focuses on just one video game – the cartoony yet complex fighting game "Super Smash Bros." – the world of esports includes several genres of video games and dozens of titles.
Just to name a handful, there are team-tactic shooting games such as "Counter Strike: Global Offensive" and "Overwatch”; last-player-standing "battle royale" shooters such as "Fortnite" and "PlayerUnknown's Battleground"; fantasy-based "battle arena" games such as "Dota 2" and "League of Legends"; or sports titles that include "FIFA" soccer games or the "Madden NFL" football franchise.
Those games all have certain elements in common. First, they are all multi-player games, pitting person against person or team against team. And within each game, the play is carefully balanced so that a player can't choose one particular character or one specific weapon and dominate everybody else. Wins and losses are supposed to be determined by the skill of the players.
Also, most esports games are relatively easy to pick up and enjoy, but take a lot of practice and some degree of talent to master. So, these game have to straddle a line between being instant fun for a new player, but in-depth enough to reward countless hours of playing afterward.
With the growing popularity of competitive gaming, developers are now eager to come up with titles that fulfill those criteria, hoping to have the next big esports hit on their hands.
The players
A lot of the players at the Brawl on the Bay were unknowns. They were merely "Super Smash Bros." enthusiasts who threw in their $20 registration fees (or $25 late fees) just to see how well they could stack up against other players.
A handful of others, including the day's eventual winner – a Buffalo, N.Y., gamer who goes by the name of "iModerz" – had developed a bit of regional word-of-mouth fame, thanks to previous successes at other "Smash" tournaments in Cleveland, Pittsburgh or Buffalo.
In the larger esports landscape, however, some gamers can approach superstar levels. Each esports game has its own superstars, well known and followed online by fans of that particular game.
In Asia, countries such as Japan and South Korea have gamers that are considered legitimate sports stars, appearing on talk shows and getting large endorsement deals.
Only recently have some gaming stars started to transcend gaming and reach the mainstream here in the United States. For example, popular gamer and streamer Richard "Ninja" Blevins has appeared in commercials for Samsung and Red Bull. Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, a 16-year-old pro player from Pottsgrove, Pa., became an overnight sensation when he won the top prize of $3 million at the "Fortnite" World Cup at the end of July, later appearing on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon as well as the "Today" show.
The fans
Where SmashErie represented just one corner of Pennsylvania – the mid-sized market of Erie – the larger esports world has an enormous global reach that can tap into huge, continent-spanning markets.
The bigger esports tournaments can sell out giant venues. For instance, the "Fortnite" World Cup tournament in July filled the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York – home of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. A two-week stretch of tournaments in Katowice, Poland, in 2018 pulled 169,000 people through the turnstiles. And the 2017 "League of Legends" World Championship sold out the Beijing National Stadium in China, the site of the 2008 Summer Olympics opening ceremonies.
The numbers of people watching these tournaments skyrocket when online viewership is taken into account.
From the start, esports has been able to work around traditional media, presenting its product directly to viewers via online streaming.
A major website behind that effort is Twitch.tv, which has thousands of live streams of people playing video games from home, and also live broadcasts of tournaments around the world.
Even SmashErie streams its tournaments on Twitch.
“We have our own stream set up,” said Brawl on the Bay co-organizer Steve Bullis. “We’re going to be on Twitch for all of our events. I’d love to see the day where we get players from the West Coast coming all the way out to Erie to play in our big tournaments. That would be ideal.”
The number of viewers for some tournaments can be massive. For instance, the 2018 "League of Legends" World Championship had 74.3 million viewers worldwide, either live or watching recorded clips online. The 2018 "Dota 2" International tournament had 52.8 million views.
Traditional media have certainly taken notice. And these days one can find esports tournaments broadcast by outlets including ESPN or ABC.
"It’s been bananas to watch," said Bullis. "Because growing up as a kid who loved video games more than regular sports, it was that niche geek culture – now to see it become this multimillion dollar industry and it's on ESPN."
The money
Where the Brawl on the Bay offered a modest prize pool of $1,500, the cash that is currently swirling around the esports world is substantial.
In February, the esports analytics and market research organization Newzoo released its "Global Esports Marketing Report," which said that esports revenues will reach "an impressive $1.1 billion in 2019, a year-on-year growth of +26.7 (percent)."
Almost half of the revenue will come from corporate sponsorships, as big names like Coca-Cola, Intel, Red Bull and Mercedes Benz try to integrate their brands into the gaming scene.
The payday can also get very large for the players themselves. Generally, the major tournament prize pools are between $50,000 and $100,000. Average salaries for professional esports players can range from $1,000 to $15,000 a month.
Some tournaments, however, can turn gamers into millionaires.
For example, the prize pool for the International 2019, the world championship for the "Dota 2" video game, currently stands at $31 million, up from $25 million in 2018. The top team from the 2018 International won $11 million alone.
The "Fortnite" World Cup Finals had a prize pool of $30 million. Along with Bugha's top prize of $3 million, the three players behind him also brought home more than a million dollars each.
The start
Wykoff and Bullis spent the early part of the June Brawl energizing the packed room, tossing wristbands and shirts to the audience while also explaining the rules and system for the tournament.
"I’ve been playing music my whole life, so getting the crowd hyped up is kind of what I’m used to doing," Wykoff said.
"It has a different feel than something that’s just manufactured and just shelled out to the community," Bullis added. "This is something we put tender love and care into."
That love and care was evidently felt by the competitors.
One of them was Trenton Chamberlin, who traveled to Erie from Sheffield to play in the tournament.
"(Super Smash Bros.) is something that I’ve played basically my entire life," he said, "ever since I was 4 years old, 5 years old playing the original on the (Nintendo 64)."
The Brawl on the Bay, he said, "is so much fun. Right now (SmashErie) is at a point where they're just phenomenal."
John Zambo – a gamer and tournament organizer from Buffalo, N.Y., who competed in the Brawl and also helped out with some commentary for the Twitch stream – said: "Something that I like about this place … to the people that aren’t playing, the people that are watching people play, every (match) is hype. There are people standing behind you, there are people cheering, there are people laughing ... crying.
"I actually love that. When you go to a tournament, it’s not just about how you do in bracket. It’s an experience. It’s an atmosphere, you know what I mean? If you have a tournament where there's a dead crowd or nobody cares, then what’s the point of setting up all those chairs in the front?"
The point for SmashErie was to get their feet wet, to bring in some gamers from around the region, have a good time, shell out a few bucks and establish a foundation for gaming in their neighborhood.
As for the future, well ...
"Don’t forget baseball started in the streets with a stick and a small ball and now look where it is," Wykoff said.
"We know it’s on the rise in general and in our culture," Bullis added, "so we wanted to do our best to put the stamp on it in Erie, that we’re going to be the ones leading that charge."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.