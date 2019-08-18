Brett Marabito recalled that video game series such as “Madden NFL” and the currently discontinued “NCAA Football” offered a “skewed version of reality” when it came time to run his traditional old-school attack during his days as a quarterback at Laurel Valley High School in New Florence.
“There was no power-I offense on (Madden or NCAA),” Marabito, now the head baseball coach at Ligonier Valley and an assistant under Roger Beitel on the school's football squad, said. “I couldn’t call a 56 blast or a 57 pass to the swingback on those games. It gives you a skewed version of reality.
"You’re like: ‘Why don’t we run this?’ Whenever you have guys that can’t run below a 4.7 (in the 40-yard dash), it’s kind of hard to run four verticals properly.”
Marabito, a member of Laurel Valley’s last graduating class in 2010, noted that the lessons he learned when playing video games were not a reflection to what he encountered in real life.
“That’s the worst part sometimes,” Marabito recalled. “You get this huge reality check of what football is. If you’re not playing the game the right way, you’re just getting on there to score 70 points and all you’re doing is running four verticals every single time. Or you’re creating a player and running a toss sweep to him every time.”
He also shared fond recollections of then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick on “Madden NFL 2004,” a game that turned Vick into one of the greatest video-game athletes of all time.
Marabito played baseball at Laurel Valley and collegiately at Pitt-Johnstown, while also competing in the AAABA League for the Berkley Hills Renegades.
He now sees a value in the sports video games, which can help the players he coaches.
“It’s a real-life simulation that you’re controlling,” Marabito said. “You’re able to put yourself into situations in those video games, if you’re playing them the right way. A lot of kids don’t see that value.
"I see that value, as a coach, in learning how to read coverages, especially in 'Madden.' Mine was 'NCAA Football.' I learned how to hot-route. I knew what press coverage looked like. I was able to read coverages in a video game. And looking at it in real life now, it makes a lot of difference."
Former Richland High standout Marco Pecora – now the offensive coordinator at St. Francis University – agrees.
“My whole time coaching, kids have had video games,” Pecora said. "So I can’t compare the before and after. But I definitely noticed that I’ll be giving an install, and explaining ‘this is why we run this play,’ and someone will be like, ‘that play always works on Madden against that coverage.’ It gives them something to relate it to.”
‘Great teaching tool’
Marabito, the son of United football coach Kevin Marabito, also had plenty of time to master his craft away from the sticks while growing up in Seward. By the time that he was playing junior high and varsity football at Laurel Valley, he had a working knowledge of the route tree for pass-catchers.
“When I was growing up, I was throwing a football with my dad. I knew what a post route was. I knew what a flag route was,” Marabito said. “I knew what a post corner was. A slant. A lot of these kids now, they don’t have that – to go out in the yard, play with friends and call routes to each other. All my friends knew what a post route was. Now, we have kids coming in who don’t know what a simple post route is. You’re teaching a post route to 14-, 15-year-old kid, which to me is mind-boggling.
“I think with those video games, they actually pay attention to those things. They are a great teaching tool. Being able to put yourself in that situation before it happens is invaluable, if you do it the right way.”
While Pecora was posting astronomical passing numbers during his time at Richland, there was some digital help for he and his fellow Rams.
“Coach (Brandon) Bailey used to help us learn football – in 2008 – with video games,” Pecora said. “It’s been around and has been used as a teaching tool.”
Now having played at Pitt and Indiana (Pa.) while serving as an assistant under Red Flash coach Chris Villarrial, Pecora is on the other side of the teaching spectrum and can see the results.
“My kids just left a meeting not so long ago,” Pecora said. “And they’re going to go play each other in 'Madden,' they’re probably going to see a play on there that might be pretty similar. So the constant reaffirmation just that they’re looking and drawing up football plays, and they have all the bubbles for zone defense on there.”
While that value does exist for concepts to be picked up through the games, video football is not something that can replace film study.
“It’s never that detailed that you’re going to get a game plan feel from it,” Pecora said. “It’s more of, ‘Hey, this is Cover 3.’ And now you have a freshman quarterback who relates to the Cover 3 because he saw the drawings on 'Madden.' ”
And there are times when life cannot be imitated by art.
“Sometimes you get ‘Oh, Coach! This is my favorite play in 'Madden'!” Marabito said. “Here at Ligonier (Valley) right now, I don’t know if kids play much 'Madden' anymore, by chance, but I’ve definitely had that come up in my coaching career. ‘This is my favorite play to run in "Madden." ’ Especially the comeback route, that’s the one you hear: ‘Man, that play never works in "Madden"!’ But it works like a dream in real life.”
‘Brings them together’
As the Ligonier Valley baseball coach, Marabito is familiar with the "MLB The Show" game series. He’ll also point out that the home-run happy professional game that “The Show” simulates is a far cry from what one will see on diamonds across the state and region.
Just don’t discount “The Show” as a way to attract youngsters to baseball.
“Our brand is small ball,” Marabito said. “The last thing you’re doing in ‘MLB The Show’ is hitting triangle (on the controller) and putting a bunt down. A lot of kids just don’t do that.
"The most valuable tool in ‘The Show’ is as a pitcher. Being able to think through an at-bat, even as a hitter in the game, too … You’re thinking through at-bats. Now whenever you’re playin against your buddy who’s just trying to strike you out by throwing curveballs in the dirt or throwing fastballs out of the zone every time, it’s easy. If you’re playing against the computer, you put yourself into it and say, ‘Maybe this time, with two strikes, I’m just going to put the ball in play.’ So I’m going to look for a curveball or I’m looking for a fastball high. That helped me through my career because I was able to put myself in the pitcher’s shoes to get guys out.”
Pecora and Marabito aren’t hesitant to challenge a player, or accept a challenge when issued. While games can get heated, especially when dealing with very competitive high school and college athletes, the digital contests can act as a bonding agent.
“Whenever I was at United with my dad, a lot of the guys actually had a 'Madden' league going on during the season,” Marabito said. “They would play a franchise themselves and each kid would get a team. Then it was like ‘All right, guys, 8 o’clock, we’re getting on. We have to play Week 5 tonight.’
“Then the next day you get to practice, if I beat a player the night before, I can get that little smack talk going in practice. You get the same thing with the kids now. I think it brings them together.
“There’s not as much face-to-face hanging out. But in reality, you’re hanging out, just digitally. I’m not a huge fan of it, but it’s better than nothing.”
Pecora is in the corner of any activity that brings his players closer together.
“Anytime they’re hanging out, as long as they’re being positive influences on each other, and being good teammates to each other on and off the field,” Pecora said. “Anytime they’re hanging out, I’m all for it. I promote video games. We talk a lot of trash every day about who’s the best at video games. We have a lot of fun with it. Guys will be in the facilities playing.
"We have 'Madden' tournaments on campus. It’s definitely a fun avenue. Naturally, guys are competitive by nature, so it’s not any different when they go and play video games.”
