JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Spring turkey hunters will soon encounter road closures in four State Game Lands in the southwest region as infrastructure maintenance projects begin.
Roads traditionally open to seasonal travel will be closed for widening, regrading, and drainage culvert upgrading throughout the spring and early summer.
Seth Mesoras, Pennsylvania Game Commission information and education supervisor, said that the timing of the projects “depends on weather and some upcoming internal processes. We anticipate they could start as early as the end of April. Some machinery is being moved in now and grading may be starting really soon.”
Mesoras said most of the time maintenance projects are strategically coordinated to avoid conflicts with major hunting seasons, but due to the size and scope of the scheduled projects this spring, it will not be possible to avoid conflicts with the spring gobbler season.
The mentored youth season opens this Saturday, and the statewide opener is the following Saturday, April 30.
The projects are critical to providing the public with increased access into the state game lands and will result in significant improvements for years to come.
The closures are as follows:
• State Game Lands 42, Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County: Maintenance will begin at the state Route 271 parking area and continue north for approximately 5.7 miles.
• State Game Lands 108, Reade Township, Cambria County: Maintenance will be conducted on the seasonal road that intersects state Route 53 just north of State Park Road and will continue approximately 3.4 miles. The road will be closed at state Route 53 throughout the duration of the project.
• State Game Lands 111, Lower Turkeyfoot Township, Somerset County: Maintenance will take place on two miles of the seasonal road that intersects Anglers Road near Cranberry Glade Lake.
• State Game Lands 120, White Township, Cambria County: Maintenance will begin at the entrance to the seasonal road that intersects St. Lawrence Road (state Route 1020) near the Church Hill Road intersection and be conducted on 1.77 miles of the road.
The current status of all seasonal roads can be monitored by accessing an interactive map on the game commission’s website at www.pgc.pa.gov under the State Game Lands section and Maps and More link at the bottom of the homepage or at the following link: Seasonal Roads (arcgis.com).
